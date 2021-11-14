ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Macron switches to using navy blue on France's flag - reports

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Emmanuel Macron has switched to using a darker navy blue on the official French flag, replacing the previous brighter shade, officials have told local media. The move saw flags in the new hue hoisted on the presidential palace last year without any accompanying fanfare. Mr Macron wanted to...

www.bbc.co.uk

