Watch Kylie Minogue and Jessie Ware perform ‘Kiss Of Life’ on ‘Jonathan Ross’

By Arusa Qureshi
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKylie Minogue and Jessie Ware performed their new collaboration ‘Kiss Of Life’ on the latest episode of The Jonathan Ross Show. Watch the video below. The song is taken from ‘DISCO: Guest List Edition‘, a new version of Kylie’s 15th studio album ‘Disco‘ from last year. Upon its release, NME gave...

www.nme.com

