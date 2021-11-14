ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teams Georgia should be concerned about playing

 6 days ago
The Dawgs keep winning, and they keep doing it in dominant fashion. Their most recent victim: Tennessee.

Georgia’s defense is one of the best we’ve ever seen, but the injuries keep piling up along with the suspension to star linebacker Adam Anderson.

Offensively, Georgia has been doing just fine, but there are still questions about how Georgia would compete if it finds itself in a shootout.

Here are the five teams that could give Georgia a good game.

1. Alabama

Ross Pierschbacher #71 of the Alabama Crimson Tide prepares to snap the ball in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2018 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

There’s no avoiding this one. Georgia will have its chance to take on the Crimson Tide on Dec. 4 in Atlanta, and it’s going to be an absolute bloodbath when these two teams meet.

Georgia better hope its defense can get healthy for this one, because Alabama’s passing attack could be a problem.

2. Ohio State

I’m not sure there’s a team that scares me more from a matchup standpoint than the Buckeyes, who can put up a big amount of points in a short amount of time.

Again, Georgia’s defense will need to be at full health for this. The Dawgs will need to slow the passing game.

3. Oregon

Oregon running back CJ Verdell runs past Ohio State safety Bryson Shaw (17) and cornerback Cameron Brown (26) for a 77-yard touchdown on Saturday. Verdell scored two touchdowns. Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

I don’t know how much of a problem Oregon would be for Georgia to be 100% honest. I think the Dawgs could handle the Ducks, but Oregon also has proven it can win the big game when it beat Ohio State earlier in the season.

The Ducks don’t have any eye-popping stats, but they’re efficient and just keep winning. Unless Oregon loses somehow, I don’t see a scenario in which it does not make the College Football Playoff. Georgia-Oregon could very well be a CFP semifinal game.

4. Michigan/Michigan State

Oct. 30, 2021; East Lansing; Michigan State Spartans safety Angelo Grose (15) attempts to tackle Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Mike Sainristil (5) during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) makes a fourth-down catch against Michigan Wolverines defensive back Daxton Hill (30) during the second half to set up a touchdown Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Wolverines or the Spartans, I think both could give Georgia a good football game. I’d rather play Michigan rather than Michigan State, but both are physical teams that have been playing good football all year.

Michigan’s defense has been outstanding this year, while the Spartans’ defense has been giving up a lot of yardage per game.

On offense, it’s been the Spartans who have been playing more efficient than the Wolverines, led by Heisman hopeful running back Kenneth Walker.

Georgia would handle either of these teams, but it would be a fight.

5. Georgia itself

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. AP Photo/Wade Payne

We’ve been through a lot as a fan base. Whenever Georgia takes the field, it’s usually the more talented team with better recruits. But for the last 41 years that has not really mattered.

Whether it be missed field goals, stupid penalties, boneheaded plays or mismanaging of the quarterbacks, Georgia has found a way to blow incredible opportunities through the years.

This team just feels different, though. Right? I’ve said that before, though.

