Backstage News From This Week’s WWE SmackDown

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are a few news items from the November 12th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown:. * Roman Reigns bending his knee and receiving Xavier Woods’ crown...

www.pwmania.com

wrestlingrumors.net

PHOTO: Former WWE Star Dramatically Changes Look

It’s an important factor. There are certain things that go into being a star in wrestling and one of the most important is having the right look. If a wrestler doesn’t catch the fans’ attention, it isn’t likely they are going to get much of a chance. At some point you have to do something to make fans care and the right look can go a long way. Now a former WWE star has changed his look in a big way.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Star Suffers Serious Injury, Out Indefinitely

That’s always a possibility. As talented as wrestlers can be, there is always the chance that an injury could take place. It might be just a quick fluke, but the threat is out there no matter how long or short a match may be. That is the kind of thing that can turn a career on its head, and unfortunately it seems to have done so again to a wrestler who hasn’t been back in the ring all that long.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Superstar Fined $1 Million Dollars

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with a fantastic match between Charlotte Flair and Shotzi, and then it was time to address what happened during last week's episode. For those who don't remember, last week Brock Lesnar was pretty pissed to learn that he was indefinitely suspended for going off on a cameraman, and that's when he attacked Co-General Manager Adam Pearce. To say Pearce was angry would be an understatement, so that's why tonight he revealed that he would be adding to the suspension, fining Lesnar a whopping $1 million dollars to ensure this kind of thing never happens again.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Paul Heyman Threatens Xavier Woods After WWE Smackdown Goes Off Air

Paul Heyman is one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world. He is touted as one of the greatest minds to have ever been seen in the business. It seems Heyman cut an intense promo after Friday Night Smackdown ended this week. Paul Heyman is...
WWE
PWMania

Update On The Impact Wrestling Status of W. Morrissey (Big Cass)

In an interview with Bison Talks last month, Impact Wrestling star W. Morrissey (Big Cass) said the following about his status with the promotion:. “I’m with IMPACT through October. The end of October is Bound For Glory. It’s definitely something I want to do, stick with IMPACT for the long-term. I want to be the IMPACT World Champion, for sure, that’s my goal. That’s been my goal since I got there.”
WWE
Bad Left Hook

Crawford vs Porter full fight video highlights

Terence Crawford didn’t have it all his way against Shawn Porter, but finished in style yet again, dropping Porter twice in the 10th round to score another stoppage win when Porter’s father and trainer Kenny stopped the bout. Crawford (38-0, 29 KO) got a ton of trouble from the always-determined...
COMBAT SPORTS
ewrestlingnews.com

What Happened After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown? (Video)

Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown going off the air, a dark match between The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos) vs. Drew McIntyre and The New Day took place. Similar to what happened several weeks ago in a post-show dark match, Paul Heyman teased getting involved. During the...
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns vs. Xavier Woods Advertised as Main Event for This Week’s WWE SmackDown

– PWInsider reports that local advertising for the FOX Network is promoting Roman Reigns vs. Xavier Woods for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. On last Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns came out and attacked Woods when Jimmy Uso was supposed to bend the knee to the King of the Ring winner after losing a singles match in the main event.
WWE
Paste Magazine

Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.
WWE
Yardbarker

Ric Flair reveals fellow WWE legend is suffering from “really bad health issues”

WWE legend Ric Flair has revealed that Hulk Hogan is enduring a period of really ill health. Hogan is now 68-years-old and it’s safe to say that he hasn’t taken the best care of his body over the years. It’s no surprise that, as he enters his elder years, he’s suffering adverse effects from his actions during his youth.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Lands Regular Role On ABC Series

It’s a bonus. Wrestlers are a lot of things, but to outsiders, they are often called actors who are pretending to do a lot of things on any given show. Somehow that rarely turns into success in the acting world, though every now and then you see someone getting a chance to show what they can do in Hollywood. Now it seems that we will be seeing that again with a prominent WWE star.
WWE
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Middleweight Champion Brutally Knocks Out Irishman In 2 Rounds

Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade showed the boxing world that he can be explosive when he wants to be. Doing so when he stopped Jason ‘El Animal’ Quigley in just two rounds on Friday night. WBO middleweight champion Andrade took Quigley out of the equation quickly as soon as he decided...
MANCHESTER, NH
PWMania

Report: Several WWE Superstars Released

The following WWE stars were released Thursday night, according to several sources:. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com noted that “John Laurinaitis cited budget cuts as the reason within the e-mail” that was sent out regarding the releases. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast wrote that he was told “many within the company were blindsided by this set of releases.” Zarian added that “the belief was that the previous set of releases would be it for 2021 but with anticipation that this would be a regular occurrence moving forward.”
WWE
PWMania

Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis Reveal What Happened Prior To WWE Release

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Hit Row members Top Dolla and Ashante “Thee” Adonis discussed being released from WWE:. Ashante: “Thursday morning was a little weird because we were booked for SmackDown, Survivor Series and Raw and then we were unbooked. Then they booked us again and then we were unbooked. So I’m like, ‘Okay, it’s what goes on in WWE. There’s a lot of things to figure out.’ So I was like, ‘Okay, maybe they’ll have something for us on Friday or Saturday.’ I remember I was watching Thursday Night Football, and I missed the call from John Laurinaitis. I called him back and he just told me, ‘Hey, budget cuts and stuff like that,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, thank you.’ It just is what it is.”
WWE
PWMania

AEW Star Comments On Feeling ‘Lost In The Shuffle’ At The Moment

In an interview with GAW TV, AEW star Kiera Hogan commented on her run with the company so far:. “I like the girls in the [AEW] locker room. A lot of girls, obviously my girlfriend Diamante worked there before I worked there so I was there backstage a lot of the times like helping girls do makeup because I do makeup sometimes. I also have a lot friends in the locker room that were excited for me to come over there. They’re like, ‘Are you gonna come over here? I wanna wrestle you, I wanna wrestle you’ like Tay [Conti] and Red Velvet and of course one of my best friends Big Swole, Nyla [Rose], a lot of the girls were just like, ‘We want to wrestle you. I wanna have a bomb match with you because I know –’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I wanna have bomb ass matches with you too. Okay, so I’m here’ but I feel like, there’s a lot of moving parts going on at AEW right now so I feel like a lot of things are getting lost in the shuffle and I feel like I’m one of those things.
WWE
Sports Illustrated

Nakamura Hopes He Hasn’t Seen the Last of Roman Reigns

Another integral member of the Nakamura entourage is Pat McAfee, the former NFL player-turned-podcaster-extraordinaire-turned-SmackDown broadcaster. In a manner reminiscent of the way Jesse “The Body” Ventura would once highlight the work of Randy “Macho Man” Savage, McAfee has been tremendous in the way he expresses genuine joy and unadulterated excitement whenever Nakamura and Boogs appear on-screen.
NFL
411mania.com

WWE Live Results From Leeds: Smackdown Women’s Title Match, More

WWE held a live event on their UK tour on Monday featuring a Smackdown Women’s Title main event and more. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:. * WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa retained over Bron Breakker and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat. * Finn Balor...
WWE

