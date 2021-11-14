Rivers Weighs in on Danny Green's Injury After Loss to Pacers

Danny Green hasn't had an ideal start to the 2021-2022 NBA season. As the veteran forward was struggling with his shot early on, he faced another difficult obstacle as he suffered a hamstring injury two weeks ago when the Sixers faced the Portland Trail Blazers.

76ers head coach Doc Rivers was quite sure that Green was going to miss some time when that injury came about. Sure enough, he was right. After starting in the first seven games of the season, Green would miss the next three matchups against the Chicago Bulls twice and the Detroit Pistons once.

He made his return earlier this week on Monday when the Sixers hosted the Knicks. Green played 30 minutes against New York and then checked in for 28 minutes off the bench the following night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

After seeing ten fewer minutes on Thursday against the Toronto Raptors, Green was looking really good on Saturday night when the Sixers kicked off a long road trip beginning in Indiana. However, Green's hamstring affected him once again.

As the Sixers were nearing the fourth quarter, Green had checked in for almost 22 minutes at that point. Shooting 4-6 from the field and knocking down both of his three-point attempts, Green had already notched his season-high of 14 points. In addition, he had three steals and four rebounds.

Although he was arguably having his best overall performance of the season on Saturday, Green's night ended early as he left the game with hamstring tightness. After going to the locker room and getting checked out, the veteran forward was ruled out for the remainder of the evening.

After the game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers admitted he is unsure whether Green will be able to play for the Sixers during the rest of the road trip or not.

"I don't know," Rivers said. "I know he's injured. I think it's the same one [as before]. KJ (trainer Kevin Johnson) was sitting next to me and said it's not as bad. I don't know what that means. So, we'll see. I don't second guess the doctors. We have a terrific medical staff, and our guys have been absolutely wonderful, and so this happens though in sports. You come back, and you're healthy. I would say if that had happened on the first night, yeah, but it didn't, so I would say no. Just calf injuries are tricky. They always happen."

To note, Green suffered a hamstring injury on Saturday, which Rivers later admitted he was wrong when he described Green's situation as a calf injury. Regardless of what injury actually is or isn't, the point still stands.

The Sixers aren't sure if Green will miss extended time moving forward or not. He'll get Sunday and Monday off to rest up and undergo treatment as necessary. Then, the Sixers will return to the court on Tuesday in Utah.

