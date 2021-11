Over the past few episodes of Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout's husband Taylor McKinney has been stepping up in a big way to support her as she battles both PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) and PTSD stemming from a gas station shooting that she was on the scene for. On Tuesday night's episode, McKinney sought out help from one of Bookout's friends, Ashley, when it came to picking the couple's daughter Jayde up from school. Bookout later told her husband that she was frustrated that he asked her friend to help before asking her first. But, fans took issue with her voicing her frustrations and said as much on Twitter.

