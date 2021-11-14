ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahershala Ali Celebrates First Film Lead Role and Producing Debut at AFI Fest Premiere of 'Swan Song'

By Angelique Jackson
New Haven Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It was an emotional day, for me, I gotta say,” Ali told Variety on the red carpet outside the TCL Chinese Theatre. “I went on a nice long walk trying to calm myself a bit, and really take in the moment.”. More from Variety. “It’s been a long time...

BET

Wesley Snipes Gives His Stamp Of Approval To Mahershala Ali As The New Blade

Wesley Snipes is making it known that Mahershala Ali is perfect for the role as the new Blade superhero in the upcoming film. The veteran actor came to Ali’s defense on Twitter Thursday morning (Nov. 11) after he responded to a user who questioned if the two-time Oscar winner would be able to outdo Snipes as the original Blade. Snipes portrayed the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero vampire in three films, one in 1998 and in two sequels in 2002 and 2004.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Halle Berry in ‘Bruised’: Film Review | AFI 2021

Halle Berry, who won an Oscar two decades ago for Monster’s Ball (a landmark win — the first ever for a Black actress in a leading role), has had a mixed bag of acting credits since then. The chief virtue of Bruised, her directorial debut, is that it shows her acting strength is undiminished. But while viewers will be impressed by Berry’s performance, other elements of the film are problematic. Arriving after a lengthy delay in its release because of the pandemic, the drama will follow its world premiere at AFI Fest with a brief theatrical run before its streaming...
MOVIES
GQMagazine

Mahershala Ali Makes a Triumphant Return to the Red Carpet

Welcome to the Biggest Fits of the Week, a roundup of the strongest, wildest, and simply biggest celebrity fits from across the globe. It's been a few years since Ali's had a film to promote, and while we're certain that the guy currently rebooting Blade has been using his time away wisely, we've missed him at premieres and awards-season events. Because, as this bottle-green velvet jacket (not a suit, but nonetheless paired with green pants and loafers) reminds us, the guy can flat-out dress.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bossip

Halle Berry Stuns At AFI Fest Screening For Upcoming Drama "Bruised"

All eyes were on ageless stunner Halle Berry at the 2021 AFI Fest screening event for her upcoming Netflix Drama “Bruised” featuring a buzzy performance from the Oscar-winner (in her directorial debut) and the first-ever all-female Hip-Hop soundtrack. Peep the cranium-cracking trailer below:. Special guests at the star-studded affair included...
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Mahershala Ali as You’ve Never Seen Him Before—In a Lead Role

Mahershala Ali has been working in film for more than 20 years, has won two Oscars and three SAG Awards, been nominated for four Emmys (and won one), and collaborated with some of the best filmmakers working today, from David Fincher to Barry Jenkins. So when we hop on the phone in early November and he tells me that Swan Song is his first lead role in a feature film, I don’t believe him. His performances, from the unlikely father figure in Moonlight to the virtuoso pianist in Green Book and the war vet in True Detective, are often the most memorable part of anything he does. He’s the type of actor you can’t take your eyes off of, his performances layered with charm, vulnerability and depth.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Mahershala Ali Is 'Excited to Get Going' as Blade in the MCU

A new Blade will soon enough be brought into the MCU with Mahershala Ali playing the iconic character. In a new interview with Empire, the actor spoke about what it's like to take on this role along with what's to come. Before reading any further, be warned that there are major SPOILERS ahead for anyone not fully caught up on everything happening in the MCU, with one title teasing the arrival of a certain vampire slayer.
MOVIES
Bay News 9

AFI FEST celebrates 35 years, returns to big screen as hybrid model

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, it remains tough for certain annual events to return completely to their traditional, in-person ways. The American Film Institute, however, has effectively adapted to the times and now offers a special, user-friendly format for its yearly celebration in Hollywood: AFI FEST.
MOVIES
SFGate

Oscars Can Have Two Noteworthy Mahershala Ali Performances for the Price of One with 'Swan Song'

Academy voters need to bring an open mind and a box of tissues for the heart-wrenching and moving “Swan Song.” Spearheaded by two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and Oscar nominee Naomie Harris, it’s difficult to find more pure and deliberate performances from two of today’s most revered actors. If this late-bloomer in the awards season can make enough noise and get enough butts in screening seats, a worthy play for several categories could be on the horizon. In addition, this seems like the first film that feels authentically identifiable to Apple Original Films, which will bode well for its awards brand moving forward. However, its most significant hurdle may be awards groups confusing it with the other “Swan Song” that opened over the summer.
MOVIES
L.A. Weekly

AFI Fest’s Hybrid Showcase Celebrates Film’s Many Forms

The American Film Institute (AFI) offers what looks like its biggest film festival yet this year. Indeed, AFI Fest’s hybrid showcase, held at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood (and via virtual presentation) is like four days of cinematic immersion. In-person screenings as well as virtual ones, focus on educating and entertaining, with compelling narratives and stories reflecting the complex nature of humanity. Inclusivity is also prioritized this year with 51% women-directed films, 39% BIPOC filmmakers presenting their work, and an ample selection of world cinema. The hybrid format allows vaccinated guests to attend in person and a host of online content options for those not comfortable with theaters yet. Here are some highlights to look forward to at this year’s fest.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

AFI Fest Director of Programming: “We’re Here to Elevate the Best Films of the Year”

Given its place on the fall festival calendar — not to mention its location in the heart of Hollywood — AFI Fest is one of the final stops on the festival circuit and an early indicator for awards season. This year is no exception, with the biggest film festival in L.A. screening a host of awards hopefuls, including Will Smith in King Richard, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s anticipated Tick, Tick … Boom!, Parallel Mothers from Spanish auteur Pedro Almodóvar, Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised and Illumination’s Sing 2 as well as festival standouts from earlier in the year like Jane Campion’s Power of...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Swan Song’: AFI Fest Review

Mahershala Ali is a heartbreaker in Irish director Benjamin Cleary’s directorial debut for Apple TV+. Dir/scr: Benjamin Cleary. US. 2021. 113 mins. For his feature debut, Irish writer-director Benjamin Cleary has crafted a tender, modest sci-fi drama about focusing on what is important in life. Mahershala Ali gives a layered performance as a family man with a fatal condition who goes to unexpected lengths to keep his diagnosis a secret from his wife and son, cloning himself in the hopes that his loved ones will never notice the switch. Boosted by a warm performance from Ali’s Moonlight costar Naomie Harris, Swan Song proves to be a rather straightforward tearjerker, but it earns its sentiment thanks to the thoughtful approach from its cast and crew. Premiering at AFI Fest, this Apple TV+ release arrives on the streaming platform December 17 where it will undoubtedly attract fans of low-key, cerebral sci-fi, further boosted by a superb supporting cast that includes Awkwafina and Glenn Close.
MOVIES
Variety

Andrew Garfield and Will Smith Brought Best Actor Race Into Focus at AFI Fest

So have we seen everything yet? AFI Fest, which just wrapped in Los Angeles, is the final prominent film festival to unveil a handful of awards hopefuls. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” from Netflix, premiered to strong reviews and plenty of Oscar buzz. As part of a banner year for Miranda that includes involvement in three other projects — “Encanto,” “In the Heights” and “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” — Miranda successfully stages a movie adaptation of a lesser-known, autobiographical musical from “Rent” composer Jonathan Larson. The film will most likely earn a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
imdb.com

Blade Actor Mahershala Ali Teases What Comes Next

I was fortunate enough to speak on a panel at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, the last "normal" Comic-Con before, well, everything happened. I stared in awe as I saw the lines for the infamous Hall H wrap around San Diego city blocks, and when the Marvel announcements for Phase 4 came pouring out, I understood why so many people camped out for days to be in the room where it happens. Roars of cheering blew through the doors with every new announcement, and the joy was infectious. The building vibrated with excitement as Kevin Feige nonchalantly threw out titles like "Black Panther 2," "Captain Marvel...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

‘Swan Song’ review: Mahershala Ali delivers a shattering double performance in a film that can’t quite get off the ground [Grade: B-]

There’s no escaping the fact that writer/director Benjamin Cleary’s debut film, Swan Song, feels very familiar. This “lo-fi sci-fi” film, set in the not-too-distant future, deals not with aliens and robots, but instead grapples with a much more subtle approach to how the advances of technology impact human lives, very reminiscent of several recent films and television shows, such as Black Mirror, Ex Machina and Devs. Where Cleary’s narrative diverges into its own territory, however, is in his approach to the subject. While most recent thoughtful sci-fi films have offered up cautionary tales, Cleary’s screenplay chooses to explore the emotional impact of technology on our lives much more than the physical. And while that makes it a much more significant theoretical experience, it unfortunately proves to be a slightly more tedious one as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
digitalspy.com

Marvel star Mahershala Ali talks about his approach to Blade in the MCU

Eternals spoilers follow. There is a lot going on in the post-credit scenes in Eternals, so you'd be justified if you missed Mahershala Ali debuting his new MCU character Blade in the very last line of the film. To recap: after the Eternals get abducted from Earth by the Celestial...
MOVIES
NBC Los Angeles

AFI FEST Opens With In-Person and Virtual Screenings

Nov. 10-14 In-person screenings available at TCL Chinese Theatre; virtual screenings available. Individual in-person screenings are $17 per person; an individual virtual screening is $10. The start of cinema's most starry season traditionally arrives just as we bid farewell to Halloween and look to Thanksgiving. For that's when many of...
MOVIES

