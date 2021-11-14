Cowboys Halftime: Quick-Strike Offense, Dominant Defense Build 36-3 Lead

The 6-2 Dallas Cowboys host the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium on Sunday as Dallas tries to recover from not just their worst performance of the year last week against the Broncos, but an embarrassing one.

The Falcons have won three of their last four games, and if the playoffs started today, would be in. The Cowboys would like to halt that Atlanta momentum while at the same time, get back on track themselves.

The Cowboys' identity all season has been run, run, pass, repeat. That didn't work against Denver in Week 9, but is it working against Atlanta?

Against the Falcons' defense, quarterback Dak Prescott has 219 yards on 18-of-23 passing, while back Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have combined for 46 yards on 18 carries.

The Cowboys' offense received an added bonus this week with the return of wideout Michael Gallup who missed the last nine weeks with a calf injury suffered in Week 1 against Tampa Bay. Gallup has made an immediate impact with 42 yards on 3 catches.

'Red-Ass Week' - So Coach Gives Cowboys 'Monkey Butt'

Last year, McCarthy smashed watermelons in Minnesota as a fun motivational tool. This year, it's about "Bingo'' and "Monkey Butt.''

16 hours ago

Cowboys Update: CeeDee Lamb Injury

On Sunday, Lamb said he had what felt like a "charley horse in my arm that kept really just nagging." On Monday comes an update.

16 hours ago

Cowboys Reveal Plan for Injured Tyron Smith vs. Chiefs

"I do think we'll add Tyron to the list of guys who will be able to step up and play," Cowboys COO Stephen Jones says. ""I think he's got a real shot.''

16 hours ago

Wideout CeeDee Lamb has had a big first half with six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cowboys have scored 36 points in the first half off successful drives culminating in two touchdown runs by Ezekiel Elliott and two touchdowns by Lamb, and a special teams score.

The Cowboys' defense, meanwhile, after seemingly no success last week stopping a mediocre Broncos offense, has held Atlanta to 77 first-half yards.

Special teams scored a touchdown on a blocked punt by Dorance Armstrong recovered in the end zone by Nahshon Wright near the end of the half, and Armstrong and Micah Parsons have also contributed with sacks of Ryan in the second quarter.

The Cowboys are exacting revenge on the Falcons for their performance against the Broncos last week, as at the half, it's 36-3 Dallas.