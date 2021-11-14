‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder will release his first solo album in more than a decade, “Earthling,” on Feb. 11, 2022 via his own Seattle Surf imprint through Republic. The project was introduced in September by the single “Long Way,” and another new song, the piano- and acoustic guitar-tinged ballad “The Haves,” was released this morning, accompanied by a lyric video.
As previously reported, “Earthling” was produced by reigning Grammy producer of the year Andrew Watt and recorded at his Beverly Hills studio. A lifelong Pearl Jam fan, Watt is also a member of Vedder’s new solo band the Earthlings, which...
