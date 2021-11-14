‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House to discuss the Washington Wizards atop the Eastern Conference (3:35). Then Bill and House are joined by Chris Vernon to discuss why Chris thinks the 76ers deserve much of the blame for the current situation with Ben Simmons (25:23). Next Bill talks with Warren Sharp about why there hasn’t been a clear “best” NFL team yet this season, the Rams’ Monday night loss to the 49ers, the battle for the AFC East between the Bills and the Patriots, and more (54:04). Finally Bill talks to his longtime friend Gus Ramsey about the recently released Rocky IV director’s cut [SPOILERS] (1:36:52).

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO