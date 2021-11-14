ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

By Nora Princiotti
The Ringer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrab your red scarves and some wine, because it's time to talk about Red (Taylor's Version). Nora and...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Paste Magazine

Taylor Swift Releases Red (Taylor’s Version): Listen

Pop princess Taylor Swift has rereleased Red, her fourth album originally released in 2012. The reimagined album, deemed Taylor’s Version, includes the original 16 tracks like “22” and “I Knew You Were Trouble,” along with 14 expanded, acoustic or previously unheard “From the Vault” songs. What may be most anticipated...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Lobo

OPINION: ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ exceeds soaring expectations

Taylor Swift has been teasing the release of her second rerecorded album, “Red (Taylor’s Version),” for months. On Nov. 12, the 30-song collection finally arrived, and it’s everything that I could’ve hoped for. What makes the album unique from the original are the exquisite “From the Vault” tracks — songs Swift had written for the first version of “Red” but ultimately had to chop when piecing together the final cut.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Deadline

Taylor Swift Breaks Pair Of Spotify Records Upon Release Of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

Chart-topper Taylor Swift broke a pair of Spotify records upon the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), Spotify confirmed in a post today on their official Twitter page. “On Friday, November 12th, Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) broke the record for the most-streamed album in a day by a female,” a Spotify spokesperson wrote, over an image of Swift, “and Taylor broke the record for the most-streamed female in a day in Spotify history. “We’ll remember this day in history all too well,” the spokesperson added in the photo caption. “Congratulations @taylorswift13.” Red (Taylor’s Version) is a re-recording of Swift’s 2012 hit album, Red,...
MUSIC
dailytitan.com

Review: 'Red (Taylor’s Version)' reimagines Taylor Swift's original vision

Released on Nov. 12, Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” holds onto the integrity of the original tracks the album remixes, but Swift makes them her own by giving them a pop beat rather than their original country vibe. Spanning two hours and 10 minutes, the 30-track album has only one...
MUSIC
Vanderbilt Hustler

I survived a “Red (Taylor’s Version)” listening party

At 11:30 p.m. Thursday, I was startled awake by my roommate busting down the door with a grin and asking whether I planned on listening to the new “T Swizzy.” Unclear on who “T Swizzy” was, I hopped on Spotify and started frantically searching for whatever underground rapper I was clearly not doing my homework on. When Spotify yielded no results, I went straight to Instagram and hit the same exact dead ends.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
tsl.news

Strike a chord: Taylor Swift’s ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ highlights singer’s evolution

Taylor Swift practically broke the internet with the announcement that she would be including a ten minute version, which includes two new verses, an extended chorus and a fresh outro, of “All Too Well” on her “Red” album re-recording. The new and improved album would also feature Phoebe Bridgers, the internet’s current poster child for sad girl music. While the release of “Taylor’s Version” of “Red” brings forth discourses around Swift’s legal challenges, the album serves as a marker of her development and unbreakable confidence.
MUSIC
The Ringer

‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ and Shea and Other Things

Charles and Grace Spelman begin by discussing Silk Sonic’s debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic (1:41). They follow up by having a conversation with The Ringer’s own Shea Serrano following the release of his latest book, Hip Hop (and Other Things), and play a game that brings you into the mind of The New York Times best-selling author (31:34).
MUSIC
Variety

Eddie Vedder Reveals Release Date for New Solo Album, ‘Earthling’

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder will release his first solo album in more than a decade, “Earthling,” on Feb. 11, 2022 via his own Seattle Surf imprint through Republic. The project was introduced in September by the single “Long Way,” and another new song, the piano- and acoustic guitar-tinged ballad “The Haves,” was released this morning, accompanied by a lyric video. As previously reported, “Earthling” was produced by reigning Grammy producer of the year Andrew Watt and recorded at his Beverly Hills studio. A lifelong Pearl Jam fan, Watt is also a member of Vedder’s new solo band the Earthlings, which...
MUSIC
The Ringer

‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: Radiohead and the One Song They Couldn’t Escape

Grunge. Wu-Tang Clan. Radiohead. “Wonderwall.” The music of the ’90s was as exciting as it was diverse. But what does it say about the era—and why does it still matter? On our show 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s, Ringer music writer and ’90s survivor Rob Harvilla embarks on a quest to answer those questions, one track at a time. Follow and listen for free exclusively on Spotify. Below is an excerpt from Episode 50, about Radiohead’s first and biggest hit, “Creep.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Ringer

The Cinderella Wizards, AFC East Intrigue, and the ‘Rocky IV’ Director’s Cut With Joe House, Chris Vernon, Warren Sharp, and Gus Ramsey

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House to discuss the Washington Wizards atop the Eastern Conference (3:35). Then Bill and House are joined by Chris Vernon to discuss why Chris thinks the 76ers deserve much of the blame for the current situation with Ben Simmons (25:23). Next Bill talks with Warren Sharp about why there hasn’t been a clear “best” NFL team yet this season, the Rams’ Monday night loss to the 49ers, the battle for the AFC East between the Bills and the Patriots, and more (54:04). Finally Bill talks to his longtime friend Gus Ramsey about the recently released Rocky IV director’s cut [SPOILERS] (1:36:52).
NBA
The Ringer

‘Focus’ With Bill Simmons and Wesley Morris

Warren and Ben also share a breakdown of which lines have the most value and give a ‘TNF’ preview. Danyel Smith takes us all to church with none other than thee legend CeCe Winans, who discusses the power of gospel and her friendship with Whitney Houston. By Danyel Smith. Taysom...
NFL
The Ringer

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11, Episode 4 Recap

After a week off, Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House to discuss Season 11, Episode 4 of Curb Your Enthusiasm. They talk about golfing with rabbis, love for watermelon, their cast and non-cast MVPs, and their grade for the episode. Hosts: Bill Simmons and Joe House. Associate Producer: Stefan...
TV SHOWS
The Ringer

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 3 Recap

Chris Ryan and Ryen Russillo team up once again to discuss this week’s episode of Yellowstone. They break down a must-see dive bar shoot-out, parenting, and more. Plus, they discuss how Taylor Sheridan manages to be the busiest writer in TV. Host: Chris Ryan and Ryen Russillo. Associate Producer: Lani...
TV SERIES
The Ringer

Have We Lost the Meaning of “On Background”?

Bryan and David respond to The Verge’s announcement that they’re changing their “on background” policy (1:00) before assessing whether or not People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” has any remaining cultural relevance (23:00). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline. Hosts: Bryan Curtis and...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Ringer

‘The Bachelorette’ Episode 5 Recap

Amelia breaks down everything you need to know from Episode 5 of Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, including the dates featuring the Minnesota Twins and (kind of) the Minnesota Vikings, the history of Lake Minnetonka on reality TV, and Chris S. interrupting Nayte’s one-on-one. Host: Amelia Wedemeyer. Producer: Dylan...
TV & VIDEOS
The Ringer

Are the Warriors Really This Good? Plus, Saban and Masters Stories With Tom Rinaldi, and ‘Hightown’ Creator Rebecca Cutter

Russillo shares his thoughts on the Warriors’ 12-2 start to the NBA season (0:33) before talking with legendary reporter Tom Rinaldi of Fox Sports about his long tenure at ESPN, College GameDay, the U.S. Open and the Masters, Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff, and more (12:17). Then, the creator of the Starz crime drama Hightown, Rebecca Cutter, returns to discuss Season 2, balancing character arcs, leading a writers’ room, and more (49:40). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:12:32).
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy