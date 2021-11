True Connection Communities CEO Jim Pusateri’s career in senior living has spanned three decades — and he believes not much has changed, until now. “I was just talking to our teams at our meeting saying, ‘Honestly, I’ll have been in the industry for 31 years in May, and I don’t think it’s changed very much in 31 years.’ I think we’re on the cusp of what change is going to look like for the industry,” he said during a recent SHN+ TALKS appearance.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO