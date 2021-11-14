ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton’s PROGRESS Chapter 125: Castle of Illusion 11.13.2021 Review

By Ian Hamilton
 6 days ago

Hamilton’s PROGRESS Chapter 125: Castle of Illusion 11.13.2021 Review. Kid Lykos submitted LJ Cleary in 13:35 (***) Chris Ridgeway pinned Danny Black in 13:42 (***) Malik pinned Keinen Krishna in 6:01 (**½) TK Cooper & Chuck Mambo pinned Roy Johnson & Warren Banks in 5:42 (**¾) Raven Creed pinned...

wrestlingrumors.net

PHOTO: Former WWE Star Dramatically Changes Look

It’s an important factor. There are certain things that go into being a star in wrestling and one of the most important is having the right look. If a wrestler doesn’t catch the fans’ attention, it isn’t likely they are going to get much of a chance. At some point you have to do something to make fans care and the right look can go a long way. Now a former WWE star has changed his look in a big way.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Tells Fans To Stop Supporting The Company

It’s been a rough year for the WWE roster as the company has released over 80 talents so far, and there’s no reason to believe that the releases are going to end anytime soon. Taya Valkyrie, formerly known as Frankie Monet in NXT, was one of the talents who happened...
WWE
PWMania

Update On The Impact Wrestling Status of W. Morrissey (Big Cass)

In an interview with Bison Talks last month, Impact Wrestling star W. Morrissey (Big Cass) said the following about his status with the promotion:. “I’m with IMPACT through October. The end of October is Bound For Glory. It’s definitely something I want to do, stick with IMPACT for the long-term. I want to be the IMPACT World Champion, for sure, that’s my goal. That’s been my goal since I got there.”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Lands Regular Role On ABC Series

It’s a bonus. Wrestlers are a lot of things, but to outsiders, they are often called actors who are pretending to do a lot of things on any given show. Somehow that rarely turns into success in the acting world, though every now and then you see someone getting a chance to show what they can do in Hollywood. Now it seems that we will be seeing that again with a prominent WWE star.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Star Suffers Serious Injury, Out Indefinitely

That’s always a possibility. As talented as wrestlers can be, there is always the chance that an injury could take place. It might be just a quick fluke, but the threat is out there no matter how long or short a match may be. That is the kind of thing that can turn a career on its head, and unfortunately it seems to have done so again to a wrestler who hasn’t been back in the ring all that long.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE: Big E Crashes SmackDown and Brutally Attacks Roman Reigns

Tonight's main event was the anticipated confrontation between King Woods and Roman Reigns, and Woods was out first, calling out Reigns. "It is I, your King, King Woods, and I am in Hartford, and I'm here to find out if you are a man. Last week we had a match Roman, and I hit that elbow drop clean, but then your little cronies show up and it turns into a no contest," Woods said. "What does that mean? It means Roman Reigns, the so called Tribal Chief, on his own cannot beat Xavier Woods. So if it's not that way, why don't you come down here and prove me wrong?"
WWE
Paste Magazine

Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.
WWE
411mania.com

Jaxson Ryker, Tegan Nox, & Shane Thorne Share Reactions To Their WWE Releases

As previously reported, WWE released eight more talents on Thursday, including Jaxson Ryker, Tegan Nox, and Shane Thorne. All three have since shared their reactions to their releases on social media. Ryker took to Instagram to share a photo of him with his daughter, writing “Her and mom got my...
WWE
411mania.com

Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (New Japan Showdown 2021) 11.13.2021 Review

Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (New Japan Showdown 2021) 11.13.2021 Review. Alex Zayne pinned Ariya Daivari in 10:49 (***¼) Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero pinned Tom Lawlor & Danny Limelight in 11:32 (***) Jay White pinned Fred Yehi in 12:47 (***½) Minoru Suzuki pinned Chris Dickinson in 18:57 (***¾) — If...
411mania.com

Drew McIntyre Wants to Face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38

– During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre discussed his expectations for WrestleMania 38 and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. McIntyre on who he wants to face at WrestleMania: “I see myself in the title match with whoever is the champion at the...
WWE
411mania.com

Hamilton’s Rev Pro Live at (not) the Cockpit 55 11.07.2021 Review

Hamilton’s Rev Pro Live at (not) the Cockpit 55 11.07.2021 Review. Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper pinned Michael Oku & Connor Mills in 15:46 (***½) Debbie Keitel pinned Kira Chimera in 5:00 (**½) Yota Tsuji pinned Lucian Phillips in 11:49 (**¾) Mike Bailey pinned Luke Jacobs in 10:22 (****) Brendan...
WWE
411mania.com

Xavier Woods On The Amazing Month He’s Had, Says He Will Quit Wrestling Once He’s Complacent

In an interview with CBS Sports, Xavier Woods spoke about his successful month both with becoming WWE King of the Ring and being part of the G4 relaunch. Here are highlights:. On his successful month: “It feels like anything would when you’re actualizing a dream you’ve had since you were a child. It feels absolutely incredible. It’s one of those things that nobody can ever take from you and a moment that will be burned into your brain for the rest of eternity. I got to achieve something that not everybody gets to do. I believe I’m the 22nd King of the Ring. To me, we’re only in double digits so it’s really cool to be in line with such prestigious performers who have been able to win the crown. So, it’s just very surreal because this is the main thing I wanted out of my wrestling career. To finally have it is, I don’t know, kind of incredible. I’ve been having a great, great month. King of the Ring, G4 launching. It’s been pretty good.”
WWE
411mania.com

Mickie James, Matt Hardy, Ricochet & More React to Latest WWE Releases

The most recent WWE releases have been the talk of the wrestling world on Friday and Mickie James, Matt Hardy, Ricochet and others took to social media to react. As noted yesterday, the company released John Morrison, Hit Row, Tegan Knox, Drake Maverick, Jaxson Ryker, and Shane Thorne in their latest round of budget cut-related releases.
WWE
411mania.com

The Briscoes on ROH Final Battle Being ‘The End of an Era’ (Video)

– At ROH Final Battle 2021, The OGK will defend the tag team titles against The Briscoes. ROH released a new preview video featuring Mark and Jay Briscoe talking about why Final Battle is the “end of an era.” You can check out that video clip below.
WWE
411mania.com

Hamilton’s NXT UK Review 11.18.21

A-Kid submitted Sam Gradwell in 10:46 (***½) Aleah James pinned Nina Samuels in 4:50 (**) Kenny Williams pinned Saxon Huxley in 5:53 (**) Rohan Raja & Teoman pinned Wolfgang & Mark Coffey in 9:31 (**¾) — If you’re on Twitter, give me a follow over on @IanWrestling – and check...
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review 11.18.21

It’s the go home show for Turning Point and that means we are likely getting the final push towards the show. There are a lot of things that still need to be fixed up but what matters now is making me want to watch. Impact has gotten a lot better at this sort of thing as of late and one last push could help a lot. Let’s get to it.
WWE

