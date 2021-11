The UConn Huskies opens the season against Central Connecticut State. Is there any chance of an upset in this matchup?. KenPom Rankings: UConn (21), CCSU (342) The start of the college basketball season is finally here. Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies kick off their season at the home game against the Central Connecticut State University Blue Devils. The Huskies have dominated CCSU, leading the all-time series 15-0, and will look to continue that streak. The two most recently played in an early matchup last year where UConn won 102-75. Can the Huskies match this offensive explosion again?

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO