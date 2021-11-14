ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

411 on Wrestling Podcast: AEW Full Gear 2021 Review

By Blake Lovell
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses his AEW Full Gear review including thoughts on Hangman Page vs. Kenny Omega, CM Punk...

Bad Left Hook

Crawford vs Porter full fight video highlights

Terence Crawford didn’t have it all his way against Shawn Porter, but finished in style yet again, dropping Porter twice in the 10th round to score another stoppage win when Porter’s father and trainer Kenny stopped the bout. Crawford (38-0, 29 KO) got a ton of trouble from the always-determined...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

PHOTO: Former WWE Star Dramatically Changes Look

It’s an important factor. There are certain things that go into being a star in wrestling and one of the most important is having the right look. If a wrestler doesn’t catch the fans’ attention, it isn’t likely they are going to get much of a chance. At some point you have to do something to make fans care and the right look can go a long way. Now a former WWE star has changed his look in a big way.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Tells Fans To Stop Supporting The Company

It’s been a rough year for the WWE roster as the company has released over 80 talents so far, and there’s no reason to believe that the releases are going to end anytime soon. Taya Valkyrie, formerly known as Frankie Monet in NXT, was one of the talents who happened...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Paul Heyman Threatens Xavier Woods After WWE Smackdown Goes Off Air

Paul Heyman is one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world. He is touted as one of the greatest minds to have ever been seen in the business. It seems Heyman cut an intense promo after Friday Night Smackdown ended this week. Paul Heyman is...
WWE
PWMania

Update On The Impact Wrestling Status of W. Morrissey (Big Cass)

In an interview with Bison Talks last month, Impact Wrestling star W. Morrissey (Big Cass) said the following about his status with the promotion:. “I’m with IMPACT through October. The end of October is Bound For Glory. It’s definitely something I want to do, stick with IMPACT for the long-term. I want to be the IMPACT World Champion, for sure, that’s my goal. That’s been my goal since I got there.”
WWE
Yardbarker

Ric Flair reveals fellow WWE legend is suffering from “really bad health issues”

WWE legend Ric Flair has revealed that Hulk Hogan is enduring a period of really ill health. Hogan is now 68-years-old and it’s safe to say that he hasn’t taken the best care of his body over the years. It’s no surprise that, as he enters his elder years, he’s suffering adverse effects from his actions during his youth.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Lands Regular Role On ABC Series

It’s a bonus. Wrestlers are a lot of things, but to outsiders, they are often called actors who are pretending to do a lot of things on any given show. Somehow that rarely turns into success in the acting world, though every now and then you see someone getting a chance to show what they can do in Hollywood. Now it seems that we will be seeing that again with a prominent WWE star.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Star Suffers Serious Injury, Out Indefinitely

That’s always a possibility. As talented as wrestlers can be, there is always the chance that an injury could take place. It might be just a quick fluke, but the threat is out there no matter how long or short a match may be. That is the kind of thing that can turn a career on its head, and unfortunately it seems to have done so again to a wrestler who hasn’t been back in the ring all that long.
WWE
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Middleweight Champion Brutally Knocks Out Irishman In 2 Rounds

Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade showed the boxing world that he can be explosive when he wants to be. Doing so when he stopped Jason ‘El Animal’ Quigley in just two rounds on Friday night. WBO middleweight champion Andrade took Quigley out of the equation quickly as soon as he decided...
MANCHESTER, NH
Sports Illustrated

Nakamura Hopes He Hasn’t Seen the Last of Roman Reigns

Another integral member of the Nakamura entourage is Pat McAfee, the former NFL player-turned-podcaster-extraordinaire-turned-SmackDown broadcaster. In a manner reminiscent of the way Jesse “The Body” Ventura would once highlight the work of Randy “Macho Man” Savage, McAfee has been tremendous in the way he expresses genuine joy and unadulterated excitement whenever Nakamura and Boogs appear on-screen.
NFL
ComicBook

WWE Superstar Fined $1 Million Dollars

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with a fantastic match between Charlotte Flair and Shotzi, and then it was time to address what happened during last week's episode. For those who don't remember, last week Brock Lesnar was pretty pissed to learn that he was indefinitely suspended for going off on a cameraman, and that's when he attacked Co-General Manager Adam Pearce. To say Pearce was angry would be an understatement, so that's why tonight he revealed that he would be adding to the suspension, fining Lesnar a whopping $1 million dollars to ensure this kind of thing never happens again.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Stars Injured At Full Gear?

Eddie Kingston and Malakai Black didn’t appear at this morning’s Big Event convention in New York City, according to PWInsider. It was announced to fans they weren’t there due to injuries sustained at last night’s AEW Full Gear. On last night’s show, Malakai Black teamed up with Andrade El Idolo...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE: Big E Crashes SmackDown and Brutally Attacks Roman Reigns

Tonight's main event was the anticipated confrontation between King Woods and Roman Reigns, and Woods was out first, calling out Reigns. "It is I, your King, King Woods, and I am in Hartford, and I'm here to find out if you are a man. Last week we had a match Roman, and I hit that elbow drop clean, but then your little cronies show up and it turns into a no contest," Woods said. "What does that mean? It means Roman Reigns, the so called Tribal Chief, on his own cannot beat Xavier Woods. So if it's not that way, why don't you come down here and prove me wrong?"
WWE
New York Post

John Morrison headlines another round of WWE cuts

WWE’s year-long restructuring has continued with another round of talent cuts. John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne and Jaxson Ryker are the latest names to be let go from the company. The news was first reported by Sean Ross Sapp of...
WWE
Paste Magazine

Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.
WWE

