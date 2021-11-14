ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flick extends winning start as Germany beats Armenia

 6 days ago

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Hansi Flick has extended his winning start as Germany coach to seven games in a 4-1 victory...

World Soccer Talk

Flick claims record sixth win as Germany hit nine past Liechtenstein

Berlin (AFP) – Hansi Flick became the first coach to win his first six games in charge of Germany on Thursday as his side crushed ten-man Liechtenstein 9-0 in a low-stakes World Cup qualifier. Having already secured qualification for next year’s tournament in Qatar, Germany smashed nine past Group J’s...
SOCCER
90min.com

Armenia 1-4 Germany: Player ratings as Die Mannschaft ease to victory

Germany rounded off a successful 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign by easing to a 4-1 victory over Armenia in Yerevan on Sunday night. Hansi Flick's side were the first nation to qualify for next year's showpiece in Qatar back in October - securing top spot in Group J - so the pressure has been off in the November international break.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Gundogan double sees Germany end on World Cup high in Armenia

Yerevan (AFP) – Ilkay Gundogan scored twice on Sunday as Germany ended their World Cup qualification campaign with a 4-1 win over Armenia. The Manchester City midfielder struck either side of half time as his side cruised to a comfortable seventh successive win under new coach Hansi Flick. Having already...
SOCCER
FanSided

Hansi Flick explains decision to recall Julian Brandt to the Germany squad

Hansi Flick has backed Julian Brandt to make an impact for Germany after the Borussia Dortmund midfielder’s recall to the national team squad. Almost one year after earning his last cap for Germany, Julian Brandt is back in the national team squad for their upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The attacking midfielder’s recall to the Germany squad is a reward for his impressive recent performances for Borussia Dortmund. And Hansi Flick is looking forward to seeing how he fares for Die Mannschaft.
FIFA
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Armenia 1-Germany 4 in European Qualifiers

Neuhaus produces a ferocious strike from the edge of the box. His dangerous effort towards the middle of the goal is blocked by Stanislav Buchnev, who pulls off a superb save to keep the ball out of the net. 12:58 PM4 hours ago. 26'. Leroy Sane runs onto a loose...
