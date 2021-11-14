ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egypt announces clinical trials of homemade COVID-19 vaccine

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s national research body says it will start clinical trials for a domestically made coronavirus vaccine. The...

AFP

First Wuhan Covid case days later than initially reported: scientist

The first case of Covid-19 identified in Wuhan, China and presented as such by the World Health Organization was actually days later than previously believed and at an animal market, a top scientist said in the journal Science Thursday. Rather than the original patient being a man who had never been to the Wuhan market where wild and domestic animals were sold, the first known case of Covid-19 turns out to have been a woman who had worked in the market, virologist Michael Worobey wrote. For Worobey, that key piece of information, and his analysis of other early cases of Covid-19 in the city, clearly tip the scales towards the virus having originated in an animal. With no definitive evidence, debate has raged among experts since the start of the pandemic almost two years ago over the origin of the virus.
SCIENCE
AFP

US authorizes Covid boosters for all adults, recommends for over-50s

The United States authorized the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccine boosters for all people aged 18 and older on Friday, as the world's hardest-hit country enters a new winter wave of the pandemic. The vast majority of those people becoming hospitalized or dying with Covid are unvaccinated, and the best way to control the winter wave would be to reach those people, rather than topping up the vaccinated, the critics said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wcn247.com

Relatives of virus dead question Japan's stay-at-home policy

TOKYO (AP) — Two women whose relatives died from the coronavirus at home are questioning the Japanese government's policy of having some infected people recuperate in their own homes. The move comes as the government says it will ensure the availability of more hospital beds for any future COVID-19 outbreaks. Japan boasts one of the world's most affordable and accessible public health systems. But hospitals were not reorganized or equipped to accommodate all those who were seriously ill with the virus. Hundreds are estimated to have died at home. It's unclear if the government can muster the influence and resources to prevent that from happening again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc10.com

No, Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill treatment is not a vaccine replacement

Pfizer on Nov. 5 announced that results from a clinical trial found its COVID-19 pill treatment was effective at reducing coronavirus-related hospitalizations and death. The announcement prompted questions on Twitter (like this one retweeted more than 1,000 times and this one retweeted nearly 200 times) suggesting the pill could replace the COVID-19 vaccine. VERIFY viewer Jason also asked if the pill works within the body the same as Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns COVID Cases Climbing in These States

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is concerned. Although it's good news that COVID cases are not skyrocketing—"The only thing that's a little bit disconcerting is that we're beginning to plateau," Fauci said during an interview hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center yesterday. "In other words, the deceleration of cases is now plateaued, and in some areas of the country, we're starting to see a bit of an uptick." Read on to discover where cases are rising—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Germany agrees tougher curbs on unvaccinated to curb Covid surge

German leaders on Thursday agreed tough new curbs on the unvaccinated, with plans to shut them out of restaurants, sporting events and cultural shows as the country battles to halt a record rise in Covid infections. With new cases soaring to an all-time high of 65,371, leaders of Germany's 16 states agreed after crisis talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel to require those not immunised to provide negative tests in order to use public transport or go to the office. To protect the most vulnerable, they also agreed to introduce compulsory vaccination for healthcare workers and employees in elderly homes. "We need to quickly put a brake on the exponential rise" in cases and intensive care bed occupancy, Merkel said, calling the situation "highly dramatic".
PUBLIC HEALTH

