Basketball

Ognacevic carries Lipscomb past Loyola (MD) 70-65

 6 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic...

www.wcn247.com

Kentucky basketball lands commitment from 5-star guard

John Calipari has landed another 5-star commitment. Cason Wallace pledged to the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday night. Wallace, out of Richardson (Texas), picked UK over Tennessee, Texas and UTSA. A combo guard, Wallace is rated 5-stars, the No. 1 Texas product and No. 7 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2022 on the 247Sports Composite.
Hubert Davis wins debut as No. 19 UNC tops Loyola (Md.)

Caleb Love scored 22 points and Brady Manek added 20 helping Hubert Davis score a victory in his first game as head coach of No. 19 North Carolina, which topped Loyola (Md.) 83-67 on Tuesday night in Chapel Hill, N.C. Dawson Garcia, a transfer from Marquette, had 12 points and...
UNC vs Loyola (Md.) Preview

ACC Network (Doug Sherman, Cory Alexander) “For seven years, I was the head coach of the JV program that we have here. So I've been in situations where you have to make decisions and again, I played basketball my entire life. I've been out there and so I know basketball. I know Carolina basketball. So, yes, this will be the first time as the head coach during a regular season. But again, I've had a lot of experiences, whether it be on the court or on the bench that I can pull from to help me make decisions during the game. “ - UNC head coach Hubert Davis.
Glover, Kaifes carry Samford past Maryville (TN) 99-78

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Ques Glover scored 19 points as Samford romped past Maryville (TN) 99-78 in the season opener for both teams. Cooper Kaifes added 17 points for the Bulldogs, while Wesley Cardet,Jr. chipped in 15. Felix Uadiale led the Fighting Scots with 24 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
Jackson carries East Carolina past SC State 70-62

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — J.J. Miles scored 18 points as East Carolina beat South Carolina State 70-62 on Tuesday night in a season opener. Tristen Newton added 15 points for the Pirates. Vance Jackson recorded 12 points and 13 rebounds and Brandon Johnson added 11 points and 13 rebounds. Cameron...
College of Charleston gets past Lipscomb

John Meeks had 16 points as College of Charleston got past Lipscomb 86-77 on Nov. 12 on Day 2 of the Rising Coaching Classic. Dalton Bolon had 15 points for College of Charleston (2-0). Dimitrius Underwood and added 13 points apiece. Osinachi Smart led the Cougars with 11 rebounds in just 16 minutes of action.
Basketball
Sports
Andrews Scores 30 To Lead Loyola (Md.) Past SC State 75-65

CHARLESTON, Sc. (AP) — Jaylin Andrews had a career-high 30 points as Loyola (Maryland) defeated South Carolina State 75-65 on Friday. Andrews hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. Cam Spencer had 16 points and six rebounds for Loyola (1-1). Kenneth Jones added 11 points and eight assists. Golden Dike had six points, 18 rebounds and six assists.
Bucknell Volleyball Wraps Up Season Friday at Loyola (Md.)

Who: Bucknell (7-17, 3-12 PL) at Loyola (15-10, 7-7 PL) When: Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. Where: Reitz Arena – Baltimore, Md. Bucknell visits the Loyola Greyhounds on Friday for its final match of the 2021 season. With a victory, Bucknell would collect its highest Patriot League win total since 2017. The Bison lost 3-1 against the Greyhounds at home back on Oct. 9.
Tucker carries College of Charleston past Loyola (Md.) 79-72

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Brenden Tucker had 20 points as College of Charleston defeated Loyola (Md.) 79-72 on Saturday. John Meeks had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for College of Charleston (3-0). Ben Burnham added 11 points. Reyne Smith had 10 points. Dimitrius Underwood had 7 points and 12 rebounds.
Volleyball Falls 3-0 at Loyola (Md.) in Season Finale

BALTIMORE, Md. – Bucknell volleyball concluded its 2021 season at Reitz Arena Friday evening, falling 3-0 to Loyola (Md.). The Bison led much of the way in the second set, which was their strongest of the evening, but 22 attack errors against 21 kills resulted in a -.009 hitting percentage and gave way to the Greyhound victory.
Three takeaways from No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball’s 69-67 win over Hofstra

No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball narrowly escaped with a 69-67 win over Hofstra on Friday night. From 3-point shooting struggles to junior forward Qudus Wahab not playing in the second half, here are three takeaways from a wild finish at Xfinity Center. Hofstra’s small lineup knocked Qudus Wahab out of the game. For a moment Wahab looked as if he was going to have a big game. The Georgetown ...
Women’s Basketball: Titans Edge Tartans in First Day of Wooster Tip-Off

WOOSTER, Ohio – The Westminster women's basketball team won, 69-66, against Carnegie Mellon on the road in the first day of The Tip-off at The College of Wooster on Saturday. With less than three seconds to go, down 69-66, Carnegie Mellon's (1-2) three-point attempt did not register as Westminster (2-0)...
Hudgins, Dreamer Carry Bearcats Past Tritons, 78-65

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri State University men’s basketball team posted a 78-65 victory over the University of Missouri-St. Louis at the Hillyard Classic. Northwest (4-1 overall) got 30 points from junior guard Trevor Hudgins and a career-high tying 27 points from Wes Dreamer in the...
No. 6 Purdue tops No. 18 UNC 93-84 in Tip-Off tournament

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — No. 6 Purdue showed that its high-scoring offense works, no matter the level of competition. Sasha Stefanovic scored 23 points and Jaden Ivey put up 22 points to go along with his 10 rebounds as the Boilermakers beat No. 18 North Carolina 93-84 Saturday in the first round of the Hall […]
McCall's 5TDs sends Coastal Carolina past Texas St. 35-21

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall tied a school record five touchdown passes and Coastal Carolina maintained possession for more than 35 minutes in a 35-21 win over Texas State. McCall returned after missing the last two games with an upper injury and went 22-for-28 for 319 yards. The second-year starter threw touchdown passes to four different receivers which were led by senior Jaivon Heiligh and his sixth 100-yard receiving game of the season. Heiligh had 10 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. Calvin Hill rushed for 100 yards on 12 carries and scored a touchdown for Texas State.
