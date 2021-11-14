Four people were killed in an overnight shooting at an Arizona trailer park
Four people were killed in an overnight shooting in Arizona. Multiple calls came in around 12:45 a.m. Sunday from a “rather large trailer park community”...abc17news.com
How bout our Governor get busy hiring more law enforcement instead of complaining about the shortages! This is NOT the Wild Wild West Mr. Ducey! If citizens are to walk the streets locked and loaded, there must be Law and Order!
The more you give Americans guns the more the murder rates,yes we definitely lead in this category we are number one in the world 👏🏽👏🏽 #WildWildWest #YeeHaw
