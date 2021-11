Lewis Hamilton shocked the motorsport world at the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race by coming back from P20 all the way to P5 at the end of the session. The challenge seemed daunting with Max Verstappen starting from pole position and a five-place grid penalty awaiting Hamilton, but he quickly turned that narrative around. Following his disqualification and being sent to the very back of the grid, the 7-time world champion overtook 15 cars in 24 laps, including a stellar move on McLaren’s Lando Norris on the very last lap—just a gentle reminder as to why he’s considered one of the greatest drivers to ever grace the sport.

