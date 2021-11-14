Saints Lose Interception, Give Up Touchdown After Another Horrible Roughing the Passer Penalty

New Orleans Saints v Tennessee Titans / Silas Walker/GettyImages

The Tennessee Titans took a 13-6 lead over the New Orleans Saints late in the first half on Sunday. The touchdown was set up by two drive-extending penalties on the Saints inside the red zone. The first was an absolute travesty as a horrible roughing the passer penalty wiped out an interception.

Marcus Williams picked off Ryan Tannehill in the end zone, but Kaden Elliss made the mistake of bumping into Tannehill and was called for the penalty.

This was yet another call that was so bad that the network's own rules official could not pretend it was an acceptable penalty. Gene Steratore was left explaining how the other officials should have stepped in to explain what the guy who made the call actually saw.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio pretty much summed up the Internet's thoughts on the state of officials, calling it a crisis.