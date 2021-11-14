ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints Lose Interception, Give Up Touchdown After Another Horrible Roughing the Passer Penalty

The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AoEY1_0cwWq4BC00
New Orleans Saints v Tennessee Titans / Silas Walker/GettyImages

The Tennessee Titans took a 13-6 lead over the New Orleans Saints late in the first half on Sunday. The touchdown was set up by two drive-extending penalties on the Saints inside the red zone. The first was an absolute travesty as a horrible roughing the passer penalty wiped out an interception.

Marcus Williams picked off Ryan Tannehill in the end zone, but Kaden Elliss made the mistake of bumping into Tannehill and was called for the penalty.

This was yet another call that was so bad that the network's own rules official could not pretend it was an acceptable penalty. Gene Steratore was left explaining how the other officials should have stepped in to explain what the guy who made the call actually saw.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio pretty much summed up the Internet's thoughts on the state of officials, calling it a crisis.

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Aaron Donald Called For Worst Roughing the Passer Penalty of the Season

The Tennessee Titans got a pretty big win on Sunday Night Football handing the Los Angeles Rams their second loss of the season. The game was never really close after Matthew Stafford threw two interceptions that turned into 14 points in about 30 seconds during the first half, but the Titans still got a little help in the 4th quarter. as Aaron Donald was called for an egregious roughing the passer penalty when he pushed Ryan Tannehill after he threw the ball away on a 3rd and three.
NFL
The Big Lead

Jim Harbaugh's Pants Were Literally On Fire During the Penn State Game

Michigan beat Penn State on Saturday, 21-17. The Wolverines did what they had to do to get the win. Cade McNamara protected the ball and threw three touchdown passes. Hassan Haskins carried the ball 31 times. Jim Harbaugh coached half the game with pants that were nearly burnt off by a space heater.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big Lead

Brandon Tierney: Kyle Shanahan Is the Most Overrated Coach in the NFL

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers have stumbled to a 3-5 record this season in what looks like another lost campaign under the head coach's watch. Shanahan is now 32-40 in his five seasons with the Niners, but outside of a 13-3 record in 2019, he's just 19-37. That's downright awful, and it's shocking that he's not on the hot seat.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Steratore
Person
Mike Florio
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Less than 24 hours before kickoff, the New Orleans Saints made a plethora of moves to their active roster. The most notable move features wide receiver Kevin White. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football announced on Saturday that White has been waived by the Saints. Veteran cornerback Ken Crawley was also waived this afternoon.
NFL
FanSided

Saints tried trading for a quarterback after losing Jameis Winston

After losing Jameis Winston to an ACL and MCL injury, the Saints considered making a trade before the deadline to fill his role. It doesn’t take a football savant to realize the New Orleans Saints have trouble brewing in its quarterback room. Jameis Winston suffered a season-ending knee injury in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roughing The Passer#The New Orleans Saints#American Football#Gifdsports
WABE

Matt Ryan throws 2 touchdowns as Falcons top Saints 27-25

Matt Ryan hit Cordarrelle Patterson for a 64-yard gain with a minute to go, setting up Younghoe Koo’s 29-yard field goal as time expired, and the Atlanta Falcons defeated the mistake-prone New Orleans Saints 27-25 on Sunday. Ryan passed for 343 yards, connected twice with Olamide Zaccheaus for touchdowns, and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

New Orleans shafted out of big INT vs. Titans thanks to awful roughing the passer call

The New Orleans Saints are the most recent victims of the outrageous penalty calls from NFL referees this season. The Saints had a huge red-zone interception but it was called back because of a very questionable roughing-the-passer penalty. The Saints defensive end came in for the sack and hit Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill about a second after the play, and the referees decided that was good enough to throw a penalty flag.
NFL
Fox News

Saints hit with questionable roughing the passer penalty on Titans' Ryan Tannehill, fans up in arms

NFL officials have been unable to sidestep any kind of criticism this season whether it comes to roughing the passer or taunting penalties. In the second quarter of Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints, linebacker Kaden Elliss was called for a roughing the passer penalty on Ryan Tannehill. The penalty negated an interception the Titans quarterback threw in the back of the end zone.
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

If the Saints win/lose vs Titans

The New Orleans Saints are 5-3 heading into today’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans. With an upset loss against the Atlanta Falcons in the rear view mirror, the Saints are looking to bounce back in a major way. Star running back Alvin Kamara will miss this game due to a knee injury, so expect Mark Ingram to carry the load this week and pick up the slack.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Roughing The Passer Penalty

Contempt against NFL officiating seems to be growing by the week this NFL season. With the league’s recent crackdown on taunting, along with other some other questionable rule enforcement, fans have expressed their belief that referees have had too much of an impact on the outcome of games. A roughing...
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy