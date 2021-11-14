ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

New Texas Pro Wrestling Dallas 41 Results: Rok-C Defends ROH Women’s Title, More

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Texas Pro Wrestling’s Dallas 41 show took place on Saturday night, with Rok-C defending the ROH Women’s Title and more....

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

PHOTO: Former WWE Star Dramatically Changes Look

It’s an important factor. There are certain things that go into being a star in wrestling and one of the most important is having the right look. If a wrestler doesn’t catch the fans’ attention, it isn’t likely they are going to get much of a chance. At some point you have to do something to make fans care and the right look can go a long way. Now a former WWE star has changed his look in a big way.
WWE
Bad Left Hook

Crawford vs Porter full fight video highlights

Terence Crawford didn’t have it all his way against Shawn Porter, but finished in style yet again, dropping Porter twice in the 10th round to score another stoppage win when Porter’s father and trainer Kenny stopped the bout. Crawford (38-0, 29 KO) got a ton of trouble from the always-determined...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Makes Another Change To Survivor Series Card

There’s your replacement. We are less than four days away from Survivor Series and that means the card should be mostly set. That being said, WWE has a tendency to take their time making some final adjustments and this year is no exception. As of last week, there are two holes on some Survivor Series teams, but one of them has since been filled with a bit of a surprise replacement.
WWE
PWMania

Update On The Impact Wrestling Status of W. Morrissey (Big Cass)

In an interview with Bison Talks last month, Impact Wrestling star W. Morrissey (Big Cass) said the following about his status with the promotion:. “I’m with IMPACT through October. The end of October is Bound For Glory. It’s definitely something I want to do, stick with IMPACT for the long-term. I want to be the IMPACT World Champion, for sure, that’s my goal. That’s been my goal since I got there.”
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
ringsidenews.com

Paul Heyman Threatens Xavier Woods After WWE Smackdown Goes Off Air

Paul Heyman is one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world. He is touted as one of the greatest minds to have ever been seen in the business. It seems Heyman cut an intense promo after Friday Night Smackdown ended this week. Paul Heyman is...
WWE
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Middleweight Champion Brutally Knocks Out Irishman In 2 Rounds

Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade showed the boxing world that he can be explosive when he wants to be. Doing so when he stopped Jason ‘El Animal’ Quigley in just two rounds on Friday night. WBO middleweight champion Andrade took Quigley out of the equation quickly as soon as he decided...
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Def#Dallas#Combat#Rok C#New Texas Pro Wrestling#The Roh Women S Title#Pw Ponderings
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Star Suffers Serious Injury, Out Indefinitely

That’s always a possibility. As talented as wrestlers can be, there is always the chance that an injury could take place. It might be just a quick fluke, but the threat is out there no matter how long or short a match may be. That is the kind of thing that can turn a career on its head, and unfortunately it seems to have done so again to a wrestler who hasn’t been back in the ring all that long.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Lands Regular Role On ABC Series

It’s a bonus. Wrestlers are a lot of things, but to outsiders, they are often called actors who are pretending to do a lot of things on any given show. Somehow that rarely turns into success in the acting world, though every now and then you see someone getting a chance to show what they can do in Hollywood. Now it seems that we will be seeing that again with a prominent WWE star.
WWE
Bloody Elbow

War! - Watch Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter full fight video highlights

Terence Crawford, who is known for being one of the top pound-for-pound boxers for quite some time now, took on Shawn Porter on Saturday night. The WBO welterweight title was on the line, and Crawford was naturally the huge favorite in the contest, coming in at betting odds of around -700. It didn’t look like it during the fight though, as it was a close and entertaining back and forth affair.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford wants Canelo Alvarez after Porter fight

By Chris Williams: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford is already looking past his opponent for this Saturday night in Shawn Porter by saying he wants superstar Canelo Alvarez. Like a glutton, Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) isn’t satisfied with the filet mignon that’s on his plate this Saturday; he wants some tasty ribeye steak in targeting Canelo for that lottery money.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

Released WWE Star Makes Surprise Debut, Attacks Former World Champion

Welcome to your new home. The biggest WWE story of the year has been the company’s enormous amount of releases, as all kinds of wrestlers have been let go. This has included stars from the main roster, with legends and rookies being released. NXT has certainly not been immune either, but now we know where one of those released stars has found a new home.
WWE
Paste Magazine

Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.
WWE
Bloody Elbow

Shawn Porter retires after TKO loss to Terence Crawford

After a difficult 10th round TKO loss to Terence Crawford, former welterweight champion Shawn Porter is hanging up the gloves. Porter told media at the post-fight press conference that he is hanging up the gloves after 36 pro fights spread out over 13 years. He indicated that this was going to be his decision regardless of the outcome.
COMBAT SPORTS
ComicBook

WWE Superstar Fined $1 Million Dollars

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with a fantastic match between Charlotte Flair and Shotzi, and then it was time to address what happened during last week's episode. For those who don't remember, last week Brock Lesnar was pretty pissed to learn that he was indefinitely suspended for going off on a cameraman, and that's when he attacked Co-General Manager Adam Pearce. To say Pearce was angry would be an understatement, so that's why tonight he revealed that he would be adding to the suspension, fining Lesnar a whopping $1 million dollars to ensure this kind of thing never happens again.
WWE
Bad Left Hook

Josh Taylor breaks down Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter title fight

Undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor takes a few moments to talk with Fight Hype about the upcoming welterweight battle between Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter. Check out what Taylor had to say as he breaks down the matchup. “Porter is a torrid night for anybody with his style,” Taylor...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy