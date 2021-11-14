ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hurricanes' Alex Lyon: Sent to AHL

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

The Hurricanes reassigned Lyon to AHL Chicago on Sunday. The...

www.cbssports.com

prohockeyrumors.com

AHL Shuffle: 11/08/21

It’s a very quiet Monday in the NHL, with just three games on the schedule. That does include the Florida Panthers, however, who are looking to stay perfect in regulation. The Panthers are 10-0-1 on the season, have the best goal differential in the league, and a six-point clearance on second place in the Atlantic Division. It’ll be up to the New York Rangers this evening to try and slow down that fast start. As they and others prepare for action, we’ll keep track of all the minor moves right here.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Chase Priskie: Back to AHL

Priskie was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Sunday. Priskie continues to bounce between levels. He was held scoreless in one contest (his NHL debut) with the Panthers and has managed a single assist over three games with AHL Charlotte.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrej Sustr: Demoted to AHL

Sustr was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Saturday. The 30-year-old has played in eight games with the Bolts this season, potting a single goal in 10:35 of average ice time. Sustr hasn't been an NHL regular since 2017-18 and doesn't figure to make a fantasy impact anytime soon.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Nicolas Petan: Sent down to AHL

Petan was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Sunday. The team activated Justin Dowling (undisclosed) from injured reserve in a corresponding move. Petan has yet to feature in an NHL contest this season but has two goals in two games for Abbotsford.
NHL
Person
Antti Raanta
Person
Alex Lyon
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Recalled from AHL

Cotter was brought up from AHL Henderson on Saturday in advance of the game against Montreal. The 21-year-old is still waiting to make his NHL debut, and its unclear if the team plans to grant him that opportunity Saturday, Sunday in Detroit or another time. Nonetheless, Cotter has two goals (and no assists) in eight games with Henderson this season.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Send Studnicka To AHL ‘To Play Games’

It was perhaps inevitable that 22-year-old Boston Bruins rookie Jack Studnicka was going to be sent back to the minors once Nick Foligno returned to good health. That’s exactly what happened on Wednesday as Studnicka was sent to the Providence Bruins to play this week and the 33-year-old Foligno is expected to return for Thursday night’s game against the Edmonton Oilers at TD Garden. The youngster had a tough night in his final game with the Bruins while playing at the unfamiliar right wing spot and took a tough offensive zone tripping penalty in the third period along with some play along the boards that wasn’t heavy enough for the NHL.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators assign young netminder Filip Gustavsson to AHL

Per the Ottawa Senators communications department, the team re-assigned goalie Filip Gustavsson to the AHL’s Belleville Senators on Sunday. The Senators have largely operated with a trio of netminders this season as starter Matt Murray’s health has been an issue at multiple points already so far in the season. As he returns to full health, the team opted to send Gustavsson, who does not require waivers, to Belleville.
NHL
NHL

Canes Recall Lyon from Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled goaltender Alex Lyon from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Lyon, 28, has skated in 22 career NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers since...
NHL
sjbarracuda.com

AHL ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BARRACUDA SCHEDULE

San Jose, CA (Nov. 8, 2021) – The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) today announced the following changes to the San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) 2021-22 schedule. For the revised version of the Barracuda 2021-22 schedule, click here. #SJBarracuda.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Nicolas Beaudin: Returned to AHL affiliate

Beaudin was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Saturday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports. Beaudin made his season debut with the Blackhawks Friday against the Jets, logging one shot on net and one block in 11:08 of ice time. The 22-year-old blueliner could be in for an extended stay in the minors.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

AHL Central News: Wolves Stay in First Place

The past week was quite the eventful one for the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Central Division. We saw the first coaching change of the young season as one head coach gets his first chance at NHL success. There wasn’t much movement within the standings after a busy week of hockey. The Chicago Wolves remain atop the division, with everyone else still sorting themselves out.
NHL
Romesentinel.com

Comets remain undefeated by downing AHL rival Crunch

UTICA — The unbeaten Utica Comets defeated American Hockey League rival Syracuse Crunch 3-1 on Thursday afternoon at the Adirondack Bank Center to move to 8-0 on the season. The two teams skated to a scoreless first period. In the second period, Syracuse scored first. Gabriel Fortier scored his second...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Isaak Phillips: Dropped to AHL affiliate

Phillips was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Wednesday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Phillips was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Wednesday and will now head to the minors to get back into game shape. It wouldn't, however, be surprising to see him back with the big club in the near future.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Travis Hamonic: Assigned to AHL affiliate

Hamonic (not injury related) was loaned to AHL Abbotsford on Wednesday. Hamonic isn't fully vaccinated, so he won't go on the Canucks' upcoming three-game road trip to avoid having to quarantine upon the team's return to Canada. As such, it wouldn't be surprising to see Hamonic back with the big club prior to next Wednesday's clash with Colorado.
NHL
theahl.com

AHL announces suspensions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:. Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Hayden Hodgson has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a charging incident in a game at Charlotte on Nov. 6. Hodgson will miss Lehigh Valley’s game Wednesday (Nov. 10) at...
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Jack Studnicka: Sent down to AHL

Studnicka was reassigned to AHL Providence on Wednesday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports. Studnicka has played in four games for the Bruins this year and likely will continue to split his time between the NHL and AHL. Without guaranteed minutes with Boston, the 22-year-old natural center is unlikely to offer much fantasy value.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Registers second assist in AHL

Caufield had an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's game for AHL Laval. Caufield has a pair of assists in three games since being sent down to the Rocket after opening the season in the NHL. The Canadiens' first-round pick in 2019 had just one point in 10 games and was demoted after playing a season-low 11:06 while not getting a shot on goal Oct. 31 in a loss to the Ducks. Caufield, who was placed on Montreal's top line to start the season, may have succumbed to expectations at hockey's greatest level. Judging from his comments, and those of Laval coach Jean-Francois Houle, in an interview with Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic, he'll get all the ice time needed to find his game, and make mistakes, at a developmental level like the AHL.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Juuso Riikola: Sent back to AHL

Riikola was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday. Riikola has played in five NHL contests this season, chipping in an assist and 13 hits over 13:23 of average ice time. He was sent down. With Chad Ruhwedel and Marcus Pettersson clearing COVID-19 protocols Sunday in corresponding moves on the Penguins' blue line, Riikola will head back to the minors for now.
NHL

