Groulx scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Blues. Groulx helped out on Sam Carrick's second-period tally before scoring his first NHL goal in the third. This was also Groulx's first multi-point effort. He's up to three points, 13 shots on net, a plus-1 rating and 16 hits through 13 contests. The Quebec native has moved around the lineup occasionally, but he's expected to serve as a fourth-liner most of the time.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO