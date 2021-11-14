Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Exits protocols

CHICAGO -- The Penguins finally got some good news when it comes to the roster's COVID situation. Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel were both cleared from COVID protocol and were back on the ice, skating on their own in Cranberry while the rest of the team is in Chicago. Both...
Marcus Pettersson was limited in what he could do physically during his recently completed 10-day isolation after testing positive for covid-19. A highly intensive workout suitable for a professional athlete was out of the question. Even relatively light activities were a bit of a challenge. But he did find something...
The Pittsburgh Penguins confirmed that Chad Ruhwedel and Marcus Pettersson would play Thursday night against the Florida Panthers at PPG Paints Arena. Both were activated from the COVID protocol and will be in the lineup. To make room for the pair, the Penguins demoted defensemen Juuso Riikola and Taylor Fedun.
The Pittsburgh Penguins began the 2021-22 NHL regular season at 3-0-2 but fell to 4-3-4 overall following Tuesday's shootout loss at the Chicago Blackhawks that came amid numerous COVID-19 setbacks for the Pens early into the campaign. Captain Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin entered the league's COVID-19 protocol back...
Here are the updates from the Penguins' Wednesday practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex following a 3-2 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. A COVID-depleted defensive unit got a much-needed boost on Wednesday, as Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel skated with the team for the first time since completing their protocol.
After playing a single game following their return from the COVID protocol, defenseman Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel have returned to the list.
Their return to the COVID protocol list is not for a new positive test or close contact
The Penguins will again be short-handed on their blue line Saturday in Ottawa. Because both Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel were confirmed positive for COVID-19 within 14 days of the team’s trip to Ottawa, they were not permitted to travel to Canada due to the country’s COVID-related border restrictions. Pettersson...
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins may be nearing the end of a COVID-19 outbreak that's sent eight players and head coach Mike Sullivan into the NHL's protocol in recent weeks. Defencemen Chad Ruhwedel and Marcus Pettersson practiced Wednesday and assistant coach Todd Reirden — who is filling in while Sullivan...
The Penguins recalled Riikola from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday. A day after being sent down, Riikola rejoins the NHL club, presumably to replace Marcus Pettersson (COVID-19) in the lineup. Riikola has played in four straight games with the Penguins and has tallied one assist while averaging 12:57 of ice time.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated forward Sidney Crosby, as well as defensemen Brian Dumoulin, Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel from the NHL's COVID-19 Protocol List, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Forward Drew O'Connor, defensemen P.O Joseph and Juuso Riikola, and goaltender Louis Domingue have been re-assigned...
Several Penguins players have been activated from the league’s COVID-19 protocol ahead of tonight’s game between the Penguins and Capitals. The Penguins announced Sunday afternoon that Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin, Marcus Petterson, and Chad Ruhwedel have cleared the league’s COVID-19 protocol. In response, Drew O’Connor, P.O Joseph, Juusi Riikola, and...
The Buffalo Sabres are in Pittsburgh taking on the Penguins inside PPG Paints Arena. It’s the first game for the blue and gold since a heartbreaking, last-second loss at home to the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday evening.
The Washington Capitals completed a perfect D.C. sports day. After the Washington Football Team took down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the city was eager to see what the Caps can do in the nightcap game. They not only beat the Pittsburgh Penguins, it was complete domination. The...
Going into their Thursday night battle against the Montreal Canadiens, the Pittsburgh Penguins were riding a three game losing streak.
Not just a three game losing streak but the Pens have been 2-3-2 through the month of November.
LINE: Jets -120, Penguins -102; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor leads Winnipeg into a matchup against Pittsburgh. He's fourth in the NHL with 22 points, scoring 12 goals and totaling 10 assists. The Jets are 7-1-1 at home. Winnipeg serves 8.2 penalty minutes per game, the least in...
On Nov. 6, women’s soccer faced the Dominican University of California Penguins at home, earning another victory, 2-1. Although the match got off to a slow start, the second period picked up when both teams scored back-to-back goals, effectively tying the match and moving into overtime. OVERTIME OPPORTUNITY. The first...
Pettersson (COVID-19) resumed skating Tuesday after clearing the league's COVID-19 protocols, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Pettersson could be in the mix to return following his three-game absence if he is fit enough to play against the Panthers on Thursday. With Mark Friedman (lower body) sustaining an injury, the Penguins could certainly benefit from getting Pettersson and/or Chad Ruhwedel (COVID-19) back in the lineup.
Comments / 0