Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Exits protocols

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

The Penguins activated Ruhwedel (COVID-19) off virus-related protocols...

www.cbssports.com

chatsports.com

Skate report: Ruhwedel, Pettersson out of COVID protocol, back on the ice

CHICAGO -- The Penguins finally got some good news when it comes to the roster's COVID situation. Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel were both cleared from COVID protocol and were back on the ice, skating on their own in Cranberry while the rest of the team is in Chicago. Both...
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Activate Pettersson, Ruhwedel; Demote Riikola

The Pittsburgh Penguins confirmed that Chad Ruhwedel and Marcus Pettersson would play Thursday night against the Florida Panthers at PPG Paints Arena. Both were activated from the COVID protocol and will be in the lineup. To make room for the pair, the Penguins demoted defensemen Juuso Riikola and Taylor Fedun.
Yardbarker

Penguins star Sidney Crosby on track to clear COVID-19 protocol Saturday

The Pittsburgh Penguins began the 2021-22 NHL regular season at 3-0-2 but fell to 4-3-4 overall following Tuesday's shootout loss at the Chicago Blackhawks that came amid numerous COVID-19 setbacks for the Pens early into the campaign. Captain Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin entered the league's COVID-19 protocol back...
3 Things: Pettersson and Ruhwedel Practice, Line Changes, and Shootouts

Here are the updates from the Penguins' Wednesday practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex following a 3-2 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. A COVID-depleted defensive unit got a much-needed boost on Wednesday, as Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel skated with the team for the first time since completing their protocol.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel out Saturday due to Canadian border restrictions

The Penguins will again be short-handed on their blue line Saturday in Ottawa. Because both Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel were confirmed positive for COVID-19 within 14 days of the team’s trip to Ottawa, they were not permitted to travel to Canada due to the country’s COVID-related border restrictions. Pettersson...
Sportsnet.ca

Penguins' COVID-19 outbreak easing as Ruhwedel, Pettersson return to practice

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins may be nearing the end of a COVID-19 outbreak that's sent eight players and head coach Mike Sullivan into the NHL's protocol in recent weeks. Defencemen Chad Ruhwedel and Marcus Pettersson practiced Wednesday and assistant coach Todd Reirden — who is filling in while Sullivan...
CBS Sports

Penguins' Juuso Riikola: Back with Penguins

The Penguins recalled Riikola from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday. A day after being sent down, Riikola rejoins the NHL club, presumably to replace Marcus Pettersson (COVID-19) in the lineup. Riikola has played in four straight games with the Penguins and has tallied one assist while averaging 12:57 of ice time.
Penguins Activate Four Players from the NHL's COVID-19 Protocol List

The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated forward Sidney Crosby, as well as defensemen Brian Dumoulin, Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel from the NHL's COVID-19 Protocol List, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Forward Drew O'Connor, defensemen P.O Joseph and Juuso Riikola, and goaltender Louis Domingue have been re-assigned...
chatsports.com

Crosby, Dumoulin, Pettersson, and Ruhwedel activated from COVID-19 protocol

Several Penguins players have been activated from the league’s COVID-19 protocol ahead of tonight’s game between the Penguins and Capitals. The Penguins announced Sunday afternoon that Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin, Marcus Petterson, and Chad Ruhwedel have cleared the league’s COVID-19 protocol. In response, Drew O’Connor, P.O Joseph, Juusi Riikola, and...
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres, Penguins scoreless

The Buffalo Sabres are in Pittsburgh taking on the Penguins inside PPG Paints Arena. It’s the first game for the blue and gold since a heartbreaking, last-second loss at home to the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday evening.
FanSided

Washington Capitals annihilate the Penguins

The Washington Capitals completed a perfect D.C. sports day. After the Washington Football Team took down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the city was eager to see what the Caps can do in the nightcap game. They not only beat the Pittsburgh Penguins, it was complete domination. The...
FOX Sports

Connor, Jets to host the Penguins

LINE: Jets -120, Penguins -102; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor leads Winnipeg into a matchup against Pittsburgh. He's fourth in the NHL with 22 points, scoring 12 goals and totaling 10 assists. The Jets are 7-1-1 at home. Winnipeg serves 8.2 penalty minutes per game, the least in...
chimesnewspaper.com

The Eagles freeze out the Penguins

On Nov. 6, women’s soccer faced the Dominican University of California Penguins at home, earning another victory, 2-1. Although the match got off to a slow start, the second period picked up when both teams scored back-to-back goals, effectively tying the match and moving into overtime. OVERTIME OPPORTUNITY. The first...
CBS Sports

Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Clears COVID-19 protocols

Pettersson (COVID-19) resumed skating Tuesday after clearing the league's COVID-19 protocols, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Pettersson could be in the mix to return following his three-game absence if he is fit enough to play against the Panthers on Thursday. With Mark Friedman (lower body) sustaining an injury, the Penguins could certainly benefit from getting Pettersson and/or Chad Ruhwedel (COVID-19) back in the lineup.
