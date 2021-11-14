Penguins' Drew O'Connor: Returns to AHL

There would be a number of factors that would have to contribute to a Marc-Andre Fleury return in Pittsburgh, but it’s not slowed the chatter that his former team might be interested in a reunion this season if the Chicago Blackhawks decided to sell assets and Fleury is among those heading out the door. Specifically, Dan Rosen of NHL.com writes, “Marc-Andre Fleury would look pretty good in a Penguins uniform again.” He adds, “he’s a pending unrestricted free agent and if the Blackhawks’ season doesn’t turn around, they likely will be looking to trade him. “

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO