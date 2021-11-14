ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins' Drew O'Connor: Returns to AHL

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

The Penguins reassigned O'Connor to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday. The...

www.cbssports.com

abc17news.com

Penguins’ COVID-19 outbreak easing as 2 return to practice

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins may be nearing the end of a COVID-19 outbreak that’s sent eight players and head coach Mike Sullivan into the NHL’s protocol. Defensemen Chad Ruhwedel and Marcus Pettersson have returned to practice and could play when the Penguins host Florida. Both players went into the protocol on Oct. 31. Sullivan, captain Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin remain in the protocol. Assistant coach Todd Reirden says all three are improving.
NHL
FanSided

Wild vs. Penguins: Defenseman Alex Goligoski makes return to lineup

Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski will return to the lineup on Saturday night in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 36-year-old Grand Rapids native, who signed with the Wild as a free agent this summer, had missed the previous three games with an upper-body injury.. He has been paired with Jared Spurgeon as the Wild’s top defensive pairing and he has three assists in six games so far this season.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: More Fleury Trade Speculation; Penguins Blue Line Returns

In a perfect world, Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley would have honored his word, and Marc-Andre Fleury would be a Vegas Golden Knight. Instead, Fleury is in a rough situation with the Chicago Blackhawks, who are now teetering on a rebuild, and NHL trade rumors are increasingly linking Fleury to another move. Anaheim GM Bob Murray resigned amid an investigation and entered an alcohol abuse program. And the Pittsburgh Penguins COVID outbreak is easing as two defensemen returned, plus Tristan Jarry talked about the shootout struggles.
NHL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Penguins notes: Marcus Pettersson, Chad Ruhwedel return to practice after COVID spells

The Penguins’ ailing defensive corps got two steps closer to full strength on Wednesday. Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel rejoined the main group for a full practice. It marked their first full-team skate since testing positive for COVID-19. Both blue-liners completed their NHL-mandated 10-day isolation period and skated individually on...
NHL
clevelandstar.com

Penguins hope Sidney Crosby returns for clash with Capitals

Alex Ovechkin aims to continue his torrid start to the season on Sunday night when the Washington Capitals host a Pittsburgh Penguins team that could have captain Sidney Crosby back in the lineup. Ovechkin scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season and 742nd career on Friday to move past...
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Season-high TOI total in return

Ruhwedel had a minus-1 rating to go with one shot and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Panthers. It was his first game back after missing the last three while on the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list. Ruhwedel and fellow blueliner Marcus Pettersson both returned from COVID-19 protocols,...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Penguins' Juuso Riikola: Sent back to AHL

Riikola was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday. Riikola has played in five NHL contests this season, chipping in an assist and 13 hits over 13:23 of average ice time. He was sent down. With Chad Ruhwedel and Marcus Pettersson clearing COVID-19 protocols Sunday in corresponding moves on the Penguins' blue line, Riikola will head back to the minors for now.
NHL
ESPN

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby returns from COVID-19 list in loss to Capitals

WASHINGTON -- Penguins star Sidney Crosby returned for Pittsburgh's 6-1 loss at Washington on Sunday night after he and three teammates were activated from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. Coach Mike Sullivan also rejoined the Penguins on Sunday after exiting COVID-19 protocol. The Penguins activated Crosby, as well as defensemen...
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Renewed Talk of Marc-Andre Fleury Returning to Penguins via Trade

There would be a number of factors that would have to contribute to a Marc-Andre Fleury return in Pittsburgh, but it’s not slowed the chatter that his former team might be interested in a reunion this season if the Chicago Blackhawks decided to sell assets and Fleury is among those heading out the door. Specifically, Dan Rosen of NHL.com writes, “Marc-Andre Fleury would look pretty good in a Penguins uniform again.” He adds, “he’s a pending unrestricted free agent and if the Blackhawks’ season doesn’t turn around, they likely will be looking to trade him. “
NHL
NHL

Boyle discusses return with Penguins, Hockey Fights Cancer in Q&A

Not playing competitive hockey for nine months didn't stop Boyle from scoring three points (two goals, one assist) in 10 games as captain of the third-place United States at the 2021 IIHF World Championship. Not getting a call from an NHL team the next three months didn't persuade him to retire. The 36-year-old forward signed a professional tryout contact with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sept. 3 and a one-year, $750,000 contract with them Oct. 12.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

AHL Shuffle: 11/06/21

As is often the case on a Saturday, it’s a busy day in the NHL with 24 teams in action including a matchup of the only two teams that have yet to lose in regulation this season in Carolina and Florida. We’ll keep track of today’s roster movement here. Atlantic...
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Joe Veleno: Returned to AHL

Veleno was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday. Veleno made a splash in his season debut, posting a goal and an assist against the Maple Leafs on Oct. 30. However, he was held scoreless in his last three games and didn't make any meaningful impact on the scoresheet with six hits, no blocks, two shots and four PIM over that span.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Nicolas Beaudin: Returned to AHL affiliate

Beaudin was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Saturday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports. Beaudin made his season debut with the Blackhawks Friday against the Jets, logging one shot on net and one block in 11:08 of ice time. The 22-year-old blueliner could be in for an extended stay in the minors.
NHL
theahl.com

AHL announces suspensions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:. Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Hayden Hodgson has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a charging incident in a game at Charlotte on Nov. 6. Hodgson will miss Lehigh Valley’s game Wednesday (Nov. 10) at...
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrej Sustr: Returned to AHL affiliate

Sustr was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Wednesday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports. It wouldn't be surprising to see Sustr back with the big club ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Panthers, but for now, he'll head to the minors. He's picked up one goal through eight top-level appearances this year.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Coach Mike Sullivan expected to return to Penguins' bench Sunday

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan is expected to return to his team’s bench for Sunday’s road game against the Washington Capitals. Sullivan has been in isolation since the team announced he tested positive for covid-19 on Nov. 4. Assistant coach Todd Reirden, who has been filling in for Sullivan during...
NHL

