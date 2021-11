There was a familiar face on the ice at the Bruins practice facility on Monday — one that could be seen on a much more regular basis later this season. Tuukka Rask was in full gear working with goalie coach Bob Essensa a little over three months after undergoing surgery on his right hip. The 34-year-old netminder remains unsigned, but should he manage to get back to 100% health he could be ready to play at some point in 2022.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO