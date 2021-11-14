ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why is air cargo suddenly affordable relative to ocean shipping?

By Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor
freightwaves.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cost to ship goods around the world by air is about 2.5 times more expensive than before the pandemic. On major trade lanes, where demand is especially high, such as China and Southeast Asia to the United States, rates are five or six times higher than normal for the peak...

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 1

Birmingham Star

Russian fleet en route to US to help battle fuel crisis

The US is reportedly getting ready to receive a bulk shipment of diesel fromenergy-rich Russia as Washington strives to cool down the fuel's retail price, which has recently hit its highest level since 2014. Some two million barrels of Russian diesel carried by four tankers are currently heading to the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Refrigerated remains most challenged truckload mode heading into the holidays

Chart of the Week: Reefer Outbound Tender Rejection Index, Van Outbound Tender Rejcection Index, Flatbed Outbound Tender Rejection Index – USA SONAR: ROTRI.USA, VOTRI.USA, FOTRI.USA. Refrigerated — or reefer — capacity continues to be the scarcest of the three main truckload trailer types heading into the holiday season. Reefer tender...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Canada to require COVID vaccines for US truckers

U.S. truck drivers will only be able to enter Canada if they are fully vaccinated starting Jan. 15, under new requirements announced Friday. The vaccination requirement, which will apply to most essential workers, comes as Canadian truckers face a similar mandate from the U.S. government, which is coming in early January. When both take effect, only vaccinated truckers will be allowed to move freight between the U.S. and Canada.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Ocean carrier CMA CGM orders A350 cargo jets from Airbus

Airbus on Friday landed ocean shipping and logistics giant CMA CGM as the second customer for its new freighter version of the popular A350 twin-aisle passenger aircraft as competition for dedicated cargo jets heats up to meet global shipping demand. The European airframer said CMA CGM, which launched a cargo...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
freightwaves.com

FedEx shutters Hong Kong pilot base over COVID restrictions

FedEx Express is abandoning its pilot base in Hong Kong because of restrictive COVID health and travel rules that make it difficult for the parcel carrier’s airline to operate efficiently. In late January, FedEx (NYSE: FDX) relocated at significant expense about 180 of its Hong Kong-domiciled pilots and their families...
WORLD
freightwaves.com

J.B. Hunt offering transload service in New York to ease congestion

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced Friday it has started a new transload service in New York amid the nation’s supply chain bottlenecks. The New York metro area service will provide shippers with port drayage, transloading and linehaul service to inland destinations. The operation will be supported by a facility in Jersey City, New Jersey, which was recently expanded.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
freightwaves.com

Convoy unlocks freight network for 3rd-party brokers

Digital freight network Convoy announced on Thursday it has added a program to its suite of tools called Convoy for Brokers, enabling freight brokers to leverage its existing carrier network to cover their loads. “Convoy’s mission is to transport the world with endless capacity and zero waste. The only way...
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
freightwaves.com

Loaded and Rolling: Private fleets expand; trucking mergers and acquisitions; and detention on the rise

Private trucking fleets expand amid soaring spot rates. According to a recent National Private Truck Council Report, private fleets continue to expand due to high spot market rates and dwindling capacity in the market. Less capacity equals less service, and service metrics remain a big driver for in-house transportation. For large common carriers (they haul other people’s freight), this can pose a challenge since both private and common carriers target the same labor market. The NPTC Report highlights private fleet turnover averages of 14.25%, compensation over $75,000 per year, an average driver workweek at 42.4 hours and 71% of drivers home every night. Surprisingly, private carriers are facing greater competition from common carriers due to higher spot rates and freight demand. Michael Zimmerman, a partner with Kearney Consulting, said, “Common carriers are trying even harder to attract drivers from private fleets, and they are doing it with money.” Common carriers are resorting to lucrative sign-on bonuses, semi-regional or semi-dedicated route opportunities and even student loan reimbursement.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Canadian truckers forced to choose: COVID vaccines or forfeit US runs

When Canadian trucker Kerry Delaine, a lease operator from Winnipeg, Manitoba, received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine recently, he made a shirt to commemorate the occasion. It has a swastika formed with syringes encircled by the message: “Vaxxed by Force.”. Delaine does not believe the vaccines are...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Latest deal lands STG Logistics a Port Everglades footprint

Asset-light air and ocean logistics provider STG Logistics announced Thursday it has acquired International Warehouse Services (IWS). Florida-based IWS provides warehousing, trucking and distribution services out of its 250,000-square-foot facility in Port Everglades. The company’s full-time staff of 50 also offers brokerage and customs clearance. Terms of the transaction were...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Are outdated communication tools to blame for supply chain bottlenecks?

The supply chain is becoming a mainstay of public concern as a result of COVID-19, but industry leaders know that supply chain health is historically fragile under natural and market forces: hurricanes, tariffs, wildfires, labor regulations, and carbon-reduction mandates. The rising demands of e-commerce amid increasing consumer expectations for fast and free shipping have only added more stress to the system.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Emirates invests in converted and new 777 freighters

Emirates signed a sales agreement Monday making it the second customer for Israel Aerospace Industries’ Boeing 777 large-freighter conversion program currently under development, just as fledgling U.S. rival Mammoth Freighters announced its first order. IAI also struck a deal with a leasing company to structurally modify 10 standard-size Boeing 737-800s for dedicated cargo transport.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
freightwaves.com

How to make a billion when your ships are stuck at anchor

Ocean carrier Zim, by far the largest U.S.-listed shipping company by market cap, just blew away the profit forecasts. Again. But it’s not all smooth sailing. The Israel-based shipping line (NYSE: ZIM) is particularly exposed to the trans-Pacific trade lane, where port congestion is now having an extremely negative effect on volumes. Ship scheduling data confirms significant and growing fallout to Zim’s trans-Pacific services in the fourth quarter.
MARKETS
freightwaves.com

AIT Worldwide acquires white-glove delivery provider Select Express & Logistics

AIT Worldwide is expanding its last-mile logistics capability, agreeing to acquire New York City-based Select Express & Logistics. Select Express is a third-party logistics provider specializing in final-mile delivery and assembly services for big and bulky consumer and commercial goods — so-called “white-glove” services. The company has more than 400 employees across 60 locations with 47 cross-dock facilities in the U.S. It handles more than 1.7 million shipments annually through a network of more than 1,200 carriers.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

U.S. Xpress freight outlook calls for ‘torrid pace’ but consumer concerns loom

A fourth-quarter economic outlook from Chattanooga, Tennessee-based truckload carrier U.S. Xpress calls for a continuation in elevated freight demand moving forward with some signs of caution. “For the foreseeable future, freight will continue to run at a torrid pace,” the Monday report read. The outlook noted concerns throughout the overall...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
freightwaves.com

Alibaba expands Atlas Air tie with daily deliveries to S. America

Cainiao, the logistics arm of Chinese e-commerce powerhouse Alibaba has expanded its contract with Atlas Air to increase delivery capability to South America. Atlas Air’s flight schedule has increased from three times per week to daily, increasing Cainiao’s weekly cargo volume from China to Latin America by 144% compared to the start of service in October 2020, the companies said Monday.
INDUSTRY
Washington Times

Cargo ship backup worsens after Biden attempts to untangle supply chain

The throng of container ships anchored off the coast of Southern California grew by 43% since President Biden’s announcement a month ago that the ports there would start working around the clock and ease supply chain woes. A record 83 cargo ships sat off the coast Friday awaiting offload at...
U.S. POLITICS
theloadstar.com

Congestion hits air cargo flows – 'not seen things this bad in 25 years'

Severe congestion across major airports appears to be hampering air cargo volumes. Dynamic week-on-week global load factors fell 1.5%, in the week to 10 November, according to the latest research from Clive Data Services. The same week saw a 5.5% fall in global capacity, which should indicate higher load factors...
INDUSTRY

