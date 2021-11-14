Spain v Sweden Live Commentary, 14/11/2021

Spain took a huge step towards next year's World Cup in Qatar as a 1-0 win in Greece coupled with Sweden's shock 2-0 defeat to Georgia on Thursday put Luis Enrique's men in pole position to qualify. Pablo Sarabia's penalty proved enough for La Roja to take all three points in Athens and move a point above Sweden ahead of a winner-takes-all clash between the sides in Seville on Sunday. "Of coure I think we are going to have a place in the World Cup come Sunday, but I already thought that when we were second in the group," said Spain boss Luis Enrique. "We are playing against a good team that will, in theory, have to attack more against us now."

