Buckeye, AZ

17-year-old in custody accused of fatally shooting teen in Buckeye

By KTAR.COM
KTAR News
KTAR News
 6 days ago
PHOENIX — Police said a 17-year-old boy is in custody after being accused of fatally shooting a teen in Buckeye Saturday morning. A 16-year-old...

KTAR News

West Valley woman accused of brutally killing 86-year-old mother

PHOENIX – A West Valley woman is facing a homicide charge for allegedly bludgeoning and smothering her 86-year-old mother and stuffing the body in a closet. Officers responded to a call for service Wednesday morning at an apartment complex near Buckeye and Dysart roads, the Avondale Police Department said in a press release Thursday.
AVONDALE, AZ
KTAR News

Man dies in fatal Phoenix collision from supposed drunk driver

Phoenix — Phoenix police said 32-year-old male, Trenton Buckner, was killed when a supposed drunk driver turned in front of his Polaris ATV on Friday night. Authorities responded to the incident around 10:00 p.m. near 15th Street and Osborn Road where they learned an eastbound sedan made a left-hand turn in front of oncoming traffic causing a collision.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR News

Peoria police shoot driver who rammed car into patrol unit

PHOENIX – Police in Peoria shot a wrong-way driver who eventually rammed his car into a patrol unit early Thursday during a confrontation in a parking lot. A Peoria Police Department spokesman said officers attempted to locate the suspect in the area of 83rd and Peoria avenues at about 1:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a wrong-way driver.
PEORIA, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Arizona Crime & Safety
Yuma, AZ
KTAR News

Reward for information about 2020 West Valley homicide upped to $6,000

PHOENIX – The reward for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved West Valley homicide has been increased to $6,000, authorities said Wednesday. Silent Witness offers cash rewards for up to $2,000 in homicides. Family and friends of Salvatore “Sal” Barone, who lived in the southeast Valley, contributed additional funds for his case, Silent Witness said in a press release.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR News

Mesa Police Department officer dead in apparent suicide

PHOENIX — A Mesa police officer died in an apparent suicide over the weekend, the department said. Mitchell Winters, 23, served in the U.S. Marines for four years before joining the department, according to Mesa Police. “Our hearts are broken and our deepest condolences are with the Winters’ family,” Mesa...
MESA, AZ
KTAR News

Big rig runs off Interstate 10 overpass in West Valley, crashes onto street below

PHOENIX – A semitruck ran off eastbound Interstate 10 in the West Valley early Friday, crashing onto the road below and hitting another vehicle, authorities said. The big rig crashed onto Miller Road in Buckeye around 6 a.m. Miller was closed in both directions. Both drivers were taken to a hospital suffering only minor injuries, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
BUCKEYE, AZ
KTAR News

KTAR News

Phoenix, AZ
KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

