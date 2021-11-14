17-year-old in custody accused of fatally shooting teen in Buckeye

PHOENIX – A semitruck ran off eastbound Interstate 10 in the West Valley early Friday, crashing onto the road below and hitting another vehicle, authorities said. The big rig crashed onto Miller Road in Buckeye around 6 a.m. Miller was closed in both directions. Both drivers were taken to a hospital suffering only minor injuries, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

BUCKEYE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO