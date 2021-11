The game didn’t start the way that the LSU Tigers expected in their second game of the season. After an early three-pointer from Darius Days, he didn’t play at the same mark as he did on Tuesday. The Bobcats of Texas State dominated most of the first half, while not going into halftime with a huge lead, they played from ahead in 12:50 of the first 20 minutes.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO