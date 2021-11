MORAGA, Calif. - Saint Mary's used a big second-half run to break open a tight game as Texas Southern fell 67-58 Friday night. The first half was neck-and-neck from the opening tip as there were eight lead changes. TSU would take a 22-18 lead with 5:38 left afer Karl Nicholas' layup but SMC answered with a three-pointer to draw within 22-21. The Gaels would reclaim a 23-22 margin on its next possession and led until the 3:25 mark as TSU's John Walker III hit a jumper to knot the contest at 26-all. TSU regained the lead at the 2:51 mark after a pair of Nicholas' free throws but SMC would knot it at 28-all. The Tigers would fight back to close out the half ahead 31-28 after PJ Henry's three-pointer with a second left.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO