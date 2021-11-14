Ottawa Senators Sign Zac Leslie

It was another busy week around the NHL with some significant news off the ice. Those are among those highlighted in the key stories of the past seven days. Back To Junior: A handful of NHL players that still have junior eligibility can play up to nine games without burning the first year of their entry-level deals. Some have already gone past that threshold while others were holding their prospects out of the lineup periodically to take more time to decide their plans. A pair of teams made their decisions as Washington assigned center Hendrix Lapierre back to Acadie-Bathurst of the QMJHL while St. Louis did the same with winger Jake Neighbours, sending him to Edmonton of the WHL. Both players were first-round picks back in 2020 but after logging less than ten minutes a game, this decision is the right one from a development standpoint while ensuring both prospects will still have three years left on their entry-level deals heading into next season.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO