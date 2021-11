Seven people have been injured after police fired warning shots when riots broke out in the Dutch city of Rotterdam during protests against Covid restrictions.Police said 51 arrests had been made and officers were among the injured, with units from across the Netherlands dispatched to help restore order. Two people were being treated in hospital on Saturday after they were seriously injured.The violent unrest on Friday evening was linked to anger among some Dutch citizens at plans by the government to restrict access for unvaccinated people to select venues.Riot police used water cannon in an attempt to move several hundred...

