Two inmates who escaped Okmulgee Co. Jail back in custody

Deputies had been following leads all day. At around 5:30 pm., they responded to a lead that led them to the suspects.

Tonight Dustin Marris and Coker Barker are in custody after they escaped from the Okmulgee County Jail Saturday morning.

Deputies said they first started the search operation because they were aware the suspects were in a rural Rodgers County residence.

They said the suspects initially ran away.

Investigators tell us their crews set up parameters to monitor the home and where they had been spotted at one point and that's where they found them.

“We’ve taken them into custody. We’re going to be now moving them in to a secure place. We want the community to know how much we’ve appreciated them working with us. Without our community helping us you know a lot of times these things can go on and on,” Major Coy Jenkins with Rogers County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies made plans to close all Sequoyah Public Schools while they continued to search.

Sequoyah Public Schools confirmed Sunday night, even though the men have been captured, schools will still be closed tomorrow due to the timing of the capture.

2 News reached out to the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office to get the details on how they escaped and we are waiting to hear back.

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office assisted US Marshal's Office in their search, along with multiple other agencies.

The fugitives were last seen in the area of East 430 Road and North 4210 Road near Sequoyah High School in Claremore about 10 p.m. Saturday night.

That's where law enforcement officials set up a command post near that area and began the search.

The suspects, Dustin Marris and Coker Barker, are both considered extremely dangerous.

“Dustin Marris was recently convicted of shooting with intent to kill that involved a shooting with officers. He’s a very very dangerous individual. Coker Barker was being held for what was to be a federal trial for a homicide occurring in Indian country," Jenkins said.

“It’s worrisome, you know, I have my kids and my wife, and just being in that area. Hopefully they find them before they come around our area or before they hurt anybody,” one resident told 2 News.

According to a statement by Sequoyah Public Schools, "Sequoyah Public Schools and all campus facilities will be closed on Monday, November 15th due to the ongoing fugitive search and use of Sequoyah's campus by law enforcement agencies".

Investigators are also asking the public to stay vigilant.

“Make sure your vehicles do not have firearms in them that could give access to either one of these individuals", Major Jenkins said.

Major Jenkins said they are doing all they can to make sure school is back in session on Tuesday.

