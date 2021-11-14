ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings-Chargers Inactives for Week 10

By Eric Smith
vikings.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Minnesota Vikings have announced their list of inactive players for Week 10. Barr was ruled out Friday after he did not practice all week with a knee injury. The linebacker will miss his fifth game of the season. Mond has been inactive for every game...

