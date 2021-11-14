Auburn opens as 2-score road favorite against South Carolina

Auburn (6-4, 3-3) at South Carolina (5-5, 2-5) 6 p.m. CST Saturday (ESPN) Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. 0 Points have been scored against Auburn in the fourth quarter of its three SEC victories, and 44 points have been scored against the Tigers in the fourth quarter of their three SEC losses. Auburn outscored LSU, Arkansas and Ole Miss 27-0 in the fourth quarter while defeating those opponents by a combined 31 points. The Tigers were outscored by Georgia, Texas A&M and Mississippi State 44-6 in the fourth quarter while losing to those teams by a combined 50 points. South Carolina has outscored its opponents 74-33 in the fourth quarter this season. In the first three quarters, the Gamecocks have a 50-point deficit.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO