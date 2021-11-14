ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn opens as 2-score road favorite against South Carolina

By Tom Green
AL.com
AL.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Auburn has opened as a favorite for its final road game of the 2021 season. Auburn opened as a 10-point favorite for next weekend’s game at South Carolina, according to VegasInsider.com. It shifted to Auburn -10.5 shortly after posting Sunday afternoon. Read more Auburn football: A closer look at...

www.al.com

AL.com

Rewining Auburn’s 21-17 loss at South Carolina

Welcome to Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina, where Auburn (6-4, 3-3 SEC) will play South Carolina (5-5, 2-5 SEC) after consecutive losses against Texas A&M and Mississippi State. TJ Finley will start at quarterback. He’s replacing Bo Nix, who suffered a season-ending injury last week during the loss against...
COLUMBIA, SC
AL.com

Auburn’s loss to South Carolina swings on key fourth-down plays

For the second week in a row, Auburn watched as a double-digit first-half lead evaporated in front of its eyes. There was no all-around meltdown Saturday night in Williams-Brice Stadium like there was at Jordan-Hare a week ago. This time around, it was a pair of pivotal fourth-down plays in the second quarter that swung the pendulum the other way in Auburn’s 21-17 loss to South Carolina.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn at South Carolina by the numbers: Tigers’ new QB not new to Gamecocks

Auburn (6-4, 3-3) at South Carolina (5-5, 2-5) 6 p.m. CST Saturday (ESPN) Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. 0 Points have been scored against Auburn in the fourth quarter of its three SEC victories, and 44 points have been scored against the Tigers in the fourth quarter of their three SEC losses. Auburn outscored LSU, Arkansas and Ole Miss 27-0 in the fourth quarter while defeating those opponents by a combined 31 points. The Tigers were outscored by Georgia, Texas A&M and Mississippi State 44-6 in the fourth quarter while losing to those teams by a combined 50 points. South Carolina has outscored its opponents 74-33 in the fourth quarter this season. In the first three quarters, the Gamecocks have a 50-point deficit.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

What Bryan Harsin said after Auburn’s 21-17 loss to South Carolina

Auburn let another double-digit lead slip away Saturday night, this time in a 21-17 road loss to South Carolina. The Tigers (6-5) have lost three straight since a late-October win against Ole Miss, going from the thick of the SEC West race to playing for pride heading into the regular-season finale against rival Alabama. Saturday’s setback against the Gamecocks marked the second straight year the Tigers experienced a frustrating loss in Williams-Brice Stadium, and it sent Auburn into its first three-game spiral since the disastrous 2012 season.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss by the numbers: Rebels go for home sweep

Vanderbilt (2-8, 0-6) at No. 12 Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2) 6:30 p.m. CST Saturday (SEC Network) 1 Team in the nation has four players with at least 500 rushing yards apiece this season – Ole Miss. Rebels RB Henry Parrish Jr. has 529 yards and two TDs on 98 carries, RB Jerrion Ealy has 588 yards and four TDs on 96 carries, QB Matt Corral has 523 yards and 10 TDs on 126 carries and RB Snoop Conner has 509 yards and 11 TDs on 95 carries.
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

South Alabama outmanned, outplayed by Tennessee in 60-14 loss

Tennessee made short work of South Alabama on Saturday night in Knoxville, very short work. The Volunteers scored 35 first-half points despite holding the ball for just 8:02 of clock time, on the way to a 60-14 victory at Neyland Stadium. The loss was the third straight for the Jaguars, who allowed the second-most points in program history and fall under .500 for the first time this season at 5-6.
TENNESSEE STATE
AL.com

Instant analysis: Alabama survives another scare, clinches SEC West

There was an ominous feel to the post-Wednesday practice news conference from Nick Saban. He clearly wasn’t happy with the mindset and that’s foreshadowed issues to come earlier in the season. Again, it was more interesting than expected before Alabama overcame costly mistakes to slip away a 42-35 winner over...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

SEC Football by the Numbers: Top 10 for Week 12

The 12th week of the SEC’s 89th season features four conference games and six non-conference contests. Here are 10 numbers, along with the schedule, TV and betting lines, to get ready for the SEC’s 12th football Saturday of 2021:. 6 Victories at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for Ole Miss in the 2021...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Flashes of light and brilliance at Bryant-Denny

There was a moment here at Bryant-Denny Stadium during Alabama’s 42-35 victory against Arkansas when they cut out the lights and turned the place into an interactive dance club. It was the biggest rave in the history of Alabama, I’m going to assume, and it came during a fourth-quarter timeout...
FOOTBALL
