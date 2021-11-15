ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis Hamilton’s Brazilian Grand Prix drive one of the best ever seen, Damon Hill claims

By Philip Duncan
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Damon Hill hailed Lewis Hamilton ’s victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix as among the greatest drives ever seen in Formula 1 .

On an extraordinary weekend in Sao Paulo, Hamilton overcame a combined 25-place grid penalty to pass rival Max Verstappen and re-ignite his stuttering championship charge.

Hamilton reduced Verstappen’s title lead from 21 to 14 points with three races remaining and 78 points still available.

“That was one of the best drives I have ever seen in F1 by anyone,” said Hill, the 1996 world champion. “Utterly awesome.”

Hamilton, disqualified from qualifying following a rear-wing infringement, drove from last to fifth in Saturday’s sprint race and was then demoted to 10th on the grid following his fifth engine change of the campaign. Only three are allowed.

But Hamilton was up to third by the start of lap five and then fought his way past Verstappen on lap 59 of 71 in one of the best races of the modern era.

Hamilton held the Brazilian flag aloft from his cockpit, before wrapping it around him on the podium, and then paying tribute to his once estranged father, Anthony.

“With the penalties it was the hardest weekend I had,” said Hamilton, 36.

“But my dad reminded me of 2004 when I was in Formula 3 in Bahrain and I started 11th and then I finished first so this one is for him.

“I never thought I would be able to close the championship gap because things kept going against us. But it just shows for everyone never give up, whatever you are facing. You just have to keep pushing, never stop fighting, and that was my approach this weekend. It feels like the first because I have not won in a long time.”

Indeed, this marked Hamilton’s first triumph since the Russian Grand Prix in September and only his second following August’s summer break.

Hamilton’s Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, furious with his driver’s disqualification from qualifying for running a rear wing adjudged to be illegal by the stewards, said on the radio: “Lewis, this is how you overcome a 20-place disqualification.”

Hamilton replied: “It was actually 25, but you are right.”

The British driver will renew his championship fight with Verstappen next weekend on F1’s first visit to Qatar before back-to-back races in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi in December.

“We still have a good points lead,” said Verstappen. “Today was damage limitation on a weekend where it was a bit difficult for us. But I’m confident that, in the coming races, we will bounce back.”

The Independent

F1: Lewis Hamilton’s rainbow helmet at Qatar Grand Prix recognised as ‘incredible act of allyship’

Lewis Hamilton has been praised for “an incredible act of allyship” after wearing a rainbow-coloured helmet ahead of the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix.Mercedes shared pictures of the seven-time world champion’s protective gear on Friday, with drivers taking part in the first practice session of the weekend.The 36-year-old’s helmet bore the colours of the Progress Pride flag – a banner which includes the traditional rainbow design in addition to a series of coloured chevrons that recognise the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.First look at LH’s new lid. 🌈😍 pic.twitter.com/kpS2YwkKyJ— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 19, 2021A purple circle on a...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mercedes agree with Max Verstappen’s prediction for Brazilian Grand Prix

Mercedes have agreed with Max Verstappen that they expect to run the Dutchman closer at the Brazilian Grand Prix.Lewis Hamilton was largely unable to match the Red Bull driver’s speed in Mexico City as Verstappen took victory and extended his lead in the Drivers’ Championship to 19 points.The Interlagos circuit has also historically suited the 24-year-old, who took the win at the last Brazilian Grand Prix in 2019.Yet Verstappen struck a more cautious tone than those predicting further success for Red Bull after his win in Mexico, saying: “I expect Brazil not to be like it was here.”His inference that...
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Get Ready For The Brazilian Grand Prix: Here's What To Expect

Last week's Mexican Grand Prix was a bit of a mixed bag. We enjoyed the emotional side very much, but as for the racing, it was pretty dull. Max Verstappen pulled an epic overtaking maneuver into the first corner, and that was pretty much the race. He ended his race 17 seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton, followed by Mexican fan favorite Sergio Perez.
MOTORSPORTS
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Damon Hill
Person
Lewis Hamilton
BBC

Lewis Hamilton tops Sao Paulo Grand Prix Friday qualifying

Lewis Hamilton romped to pole position for the 'sprint' qualifying race at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix ahead of title rival Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Hamilton, who has a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's grand prix, was untouchable over one lap, 0.438 seconds quicker than Verstappen. However, Hamilton's car was...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton ‘just knew’ Max Verstappen would face no punishment from Brazilian Grand Prix stewards

Lewis Hamilton said he was unsurprised that title rival Max Verstappen was not disciplined by race stewards in the Brazilian Grand Prix, despite forcing him off the track and into the run-off area.The pair were locked in a battle at the front once more, after Valtteri Bottas won the sprint event to take pole position for the main race on Sunday.Verstappen started from second, while Hamilton was 10th after going from last to fifth in the sprint following back-to-back blows to his title charge.Firstly he was handed a five-place grid penalty for the Grand Prix itself after Mercedes opted for...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Hill hails Hamilton's drive as one of the greatest in F1 history

Damon Hill has lavished praise on Lewis Hamilton for how he claimed victory in Brazil. Damon Hill has praised Lewis Hamilton for the nature of his win at Interlagos on Sunday after he came from 10th place on the starting grid to overtake Max Verstappen and clinch his 101st career victory.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Brazilian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton to start sprint race from last after being excluded from qualifying

Lewis Hamilton will start Saturday evening’s sprint qualifying race at the Brazilian Grand Prix from the back of the field after seeing his qualifying time excluded.The British racer had posted the best time and was due to start the sprint in first place but will now line up at the back of the grid, with rival Max Verstappen in pole position instead, in the latest blow to Hamilton’s hopes of retaining the title.Mercedes driver Hamilton was summoned to the stewards for a technical infringement during qualifying related to his car’s DRS.The rear wing assembly of his car was removed and...
MOTORSPORTS
#Brazilian Grand Prix#Formula 3#Mercedes
Autosport Online

10 things we learned from 2021's Brazilian Grand Prix

Interlagos has hosted its fair share of Formula 1 classics through the years, but Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix was one that will live long in the memory. It proved to be a dramatic weekend both on and off the track, but it was Lewis Hamilton who took victory to cut Max Verstappen’s lead at top of the drivers’ championship down to 14 points.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Hamilton: F1 'duty bound' to raise awareness of human rights

Formula One is “duty bound” to raise awareness of human rights issues as the series closes its season in the Middle East seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said Thursday.F1 concludes its season with its inaugural races in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, followed by the season finale in Abu Dhabi where the series has raced since 2009. F1 has raced in Bahrain since 2004 and now has four stops in the Middle East on its calendar. Hamilton has spoken out on human rights issues before and played a role in the release of a political prisoner earlier...
FIFA
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Qatar
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Mercedes win right of appeal over decision not to penalise Max Verstappen

Formula One stewards will review their decision not to penalise Max Verstappen at Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix, motor sport’s governing body has confirmed.Lewis Hamilton won the Interlagos race following a superb comeback drive, but championship leader Verstappen escaped punishment for running his rival off the road as they duelled for first position.The stewards noted the incident before looking at the footage and choosing not to launch a formal investigation, but Hamilton’s Mercedes team have won a right of review.An International Automobile Federation (FIA) statement said: “In accordance with Art. 14 of the International Sporting Code (ISC), and following the petition...
MOTORSPORTS
chatsports.com

Lewis Hamilton Takes LGBTQ+ Rights Stand On Qatar Grand Prix Helmet

Lewis Hamilton is promoting LGBTQ+ rights on his Qatar Grand Prix race helmet, swapping his usual message "Still I Rise" for the pride flag with the message "We Stand Together." Formula One's next two races are in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, two countries human rights groups have said use the...
MOTORSPORTS
Santa Maria Times

Lewis Hamilton wins pole for inaugural Qatar Grand Prix

LOSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lewis Hamilton and Max Vetstappen qualified 1-2 for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix, setting up a showdown between the Formula One championship contenders at the very start of Sunday's race. Hamilton won the 102nd pole of his career, fourth of the season and first since the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton relishes ‘beautiful’ last lap after taking pole position in Qatar

Lewis Hamilton took a commanding pole position at the first ever Qatar Grand Prix after working long into the night to get the upper hand in his quest to get the better of Max Verstappen and lift an eighth Formula One world title.The reigning champion is currently 14 points behind the Dutchman in the drivers’ championship but won in Brazil last weekend and had the beating of the Red Bull around the Lusail International Circuit.With Mercedes showing their pace advantage in Saturday’s final practice session, Hamilton would storm to pole under the lights in Doha with a time of one...
MOTORSPORTS
Tennis World Usa

Sergio Garcia: "It is a new chapter of my life"

Sergio Garcia and Martin Kaymer have seen most things on the European Tour but the superstar duo are both hunting firsts at this week's 2021 DP World Tour Championship, Dubai. Kaymer is a former World and European Tour Number One with two Major Championships in his trophy cabinet, while Garcia has a Major of his own and is the highest points scorer in Ryder Cup history.
GOLF
