The holiday island of Lombok welcomed thousands of fans Sunday for Indonesia's first superbike race on a new circuit that is part of a mega tourism infrastructure project denounced by the UN over the eviction of local families. With a population of more than 270 million people, many of whom get around on two wheels, Indonesia has one of the world's biggest communities of bike-race fans. But the archipelago had not hosted a major race since 1997. Several villages have been relocated voluntarily or by force for construction of the new Mandalika circuit. But around 40 families -- along with their cattle and dogs -- are still holding out in the centre of the track despite intimidation to cede their land.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 36 MINUTES AGO