Following the release of Call of Duty Vanguard earlier this month, it isn’t exactly surprising to see that the game is currently sitting on top of the UK sales charts. With FIFA 22 snapping at its heels, however, questions are already being raised as to whether this latest instalment in the highly-popular franchise is going to live up to prior levels of success. – Why? Well, following a report via GamesIndustry, it has been reported that when compared to the launch sales of Call of Duty Cold War, Vanguard is doing massively less business with gaming consumers!

