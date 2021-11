Hertz is doing for Tesla what many Tesla supporters have been divided about Tesla doing for itself — advertising and giving consumers factual information about EVs in general. I’ve noticed that some in the Tesla community feel that Tesla should have some sort of educational advertising campaign that would dispel the fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) many people have about the companies and about EVs in general. Others argue that Tesla should focus every cent on its rapid growth and R&D.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO