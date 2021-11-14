Service Disruption Amtrak

What Floridians call “snow” is also called largeflower pusley, Florida pusley and Mexican clover, though it is neither a clover nor native to Mexico. Scientifically, it’s called Richardia grandiflora. If you want to be extra scientific, it’s a member of the family Rubiaceae, which is comprised of 15 different species of flowering plants.
ER 24/7 in Lakeland, a department of Brandon Regional Hospital on South Florida Ave, is now HCA Florida Lakeland Emergency, a part of HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. HCA Florida Healthcare announced that 11 of its more than 400 affiliated sites of care across Florida will adopt the new HCA Florida Healthcare brand today, signaling their connection to the state’s leading collaborative care network. The first facilities to adopt the brand in Florida include four existing hospitals, six freestanding emergency rooms (ERs) and a new, state-of-the-art hospital.
President Biden signed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law on Monday afternoon. The law, formally known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will set into motion the flow of billions of dollars to states and localities to improve bridges and roads, install electric vehicle charging stations, expand railways, replace lead pipes, expand broadband and other public works projects.
The Marsh Rabbit Run Trail is temporarily closed until further notice for the safety of our visitors and resident wildlife. Signs will be posted at the beginning of the trail to inform hikers. While unfortunate, the periodic closing of trails on Polk County’s Environmental Lands sites is necessary for management and safety reasons.
*:54 911 call PCFR Engine, rescue, Bat Chief & Heavy 9 on scene. PCFR Requesting CSX shut down all train traffic until PCFR on scene. Vehicle is on other side of train. About 2 dozen (train) cars involved. Roads shut down in area. PCFR is reporting 2 patients, one head...
George Jenkins Blvd. (Watermain Break Roadway Repave) (SR 548) George Jenkins Blvd. between (SR 539) Kathleen Rd. and N. Brunnell Parkway will be closed in all directions as well as Sloan Ave. at Lake Beulah Dr. for the repaving of George Jenkins Blvd. at the repair location of the watermain break.
Just in time for Veteran’s Day on Thursday, veterans in the Polk County area are getting much-awaited news. The federal government is releasing $112 million to build a new James A. Haley clinic in Lakeland. “Congress allocated funds in 2017. When they open the doors, it will be 2024. That’s...
Lakeland Fire is excited to put into service our new advanced AED monitors — the Philips Tempus Pro. These monitors are equipped with the latest technology and are critically important to provide the standard of care we expect for life-threatening cardiac problems. All #LFD Paramedics will complete in-service training before the new units go into service.
George Jenkins Blvd. (Watermain Break) (SR 548) George Jenkins Blvd. between (SR 539) Kathleen Rd. and N. Brunnell Parkway is closed in all directions as well as Sloan Ave. at Lake Beulah Dr. Anticipated re-opening is projected for 10am Thursday 11/11/21 and could be sooner if repairs go well. Water...
Comments / 0