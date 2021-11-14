Service Disruption Amtrak

ER 24/7 in Lakeland, a department of Brandon Regional Hospital on South Florida Ave, is now HCA Florida Lakeland Emergency, a part of HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. HCA Florida Healthcare announced that 11 of its more than 400 affiliated sites of care across Florida will adopt the new HCA Florida Healthcare brand today, signaling their connection to the state’s leading collaborative care network. The first facilities to adopt the brand in Florida include four existing hospitals, six freestanding emergency rooms (ERs) and a new, state-of-the-art hospital.

