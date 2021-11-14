ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady’s two first quarter-interceptions leads to 13-0 lead for Washington

By King Motley
dcsportsking.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s an upset brewing in Landover, Maryland, as the Washington Football Team has taken advantage of two first quarter interceptions by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady started out the game 2-of-6 passing for five yards and two interceptions. The Buccaneers also had a three-and-out on their first...

NFL

