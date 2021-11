Madison Square Garden was rocking raucously in the fourth quarter Wednesday night. The issue is MSG was eerily quiet for the first three frames. Playing a shorthanded Bucks team that was missing a pair of starters and had lost four of its previous six contests, the Knicks fell behind early Wednesday evening. New York's starting unit once again dug a deep hole in both the first and third quarters. In fact, with 15 minutes left in the contest, New York found itself down by a seemingly insurmountable 24 points.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO