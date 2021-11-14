Bills stretch lead to 17-3 before halftime

The Buffalo Bills have taken some steps to wash out the bad taste of last week’s loss, heading into halftime with a 17-3 lead over the New York Jets. Offensively, the Bills have made progress since last week, but there’s still room for improvement. The team mixed in Matt Breida this week, and he has three catches for 22 yards and a touchdown. The Bills started with a clean touchdown drive, and their second drive nearly reached the end zone, but Buffalo had to settle for a 29-yard field goal instead. But they had two other promising drives killed by sacks, leading to two punts. Buffalo did take over the ball for a two minute drill, which started poorly when the Bills had a false start on the first play. But on the next play, Allen hooked up with Stefon Diggs on a double move that netted the Bills 57 yards of real estate. Allen went back to Diggs on the next three plays. The first one was incomplete, the second one looked like a touchdown (but Diggs only landed one foot inbounds), and the third one was a no-doubter, with Diggs posterizing the poor Jets defender.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO