ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills stretch lead to 17-3 before halftime

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bills opened Sunday’s game with a touchdown before their offense reverted to looking like the one that failed to reach the end zone in last week’s loss to the Jaguars for most of the rest of the first half. Turning to Stefon...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills 17, New York Jets 3: Second-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills have taken some steps to wash out the bad taste of last week’s loss, heading into halftime with a 17-3 lead over the New York Jets. Offensively, the Bills have made progress since last week, but there’s still room for improvement. The team mixed in Matt Breida this week, and he has three catches for 22 yards and a touchdown. The Bills started with a clean touchdown drive, and their second drive nearly reached the end zone, but Buffalo had to settle for a 29-yard field goal instead. But they had two other promising drives killed by sacks, leading to two punts. Buffalo did take over the ball for a two minute drill, which started poorly when the Bills had a false start on the first play. But on the next play, Allen hooked up with Stefon Diggs on a double move that netted the Bills 57 yards of real estate. Allen went back to Diggs on the next three plays. The first one was incomplete, the second one looked like a touchdown (but Diggs only landed one foot inbounds), and the third one was a no-doubter, with Diggs posterizing the poor Jets defender.
NFL
WGR550

Gameday: Bills lead Jets 17-3

The Buffalo Bills are in the Meadowlands of East Rutherford, New Jersey taking on the New York Jets. The Bills are looking to further forget a disappointing loss last week in Jacksonville against the Jaguars.
NFL
ESPN

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

HENDERSON, Nev. --  Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 57. The Raiders announced Smith's death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for smiling every day while always working for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Smith was drafted in...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#The Jets#In The End#American Football#15 Of 21
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On Russell Wilson

After watching the Seattle Seahawks put up just 10 points on Monday Night Football, it’s evident that Pete Carroll’s offense needs Russell Wilson to return as soon as possible. Geno Smith has proven he’s a serviceable backup quarterback, but the Seahawks are missing Wilson’s ability to make plays off script....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Attempted Major Trade Last Week

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t make any notable trades last week, but it reportedly was not for a lack of effort. According to a report from NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport, the AFC North contenders made several notable inquiries, including one big one with an AFC East franchise. Rapoport reports that the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Terry Bradshaw Said This Morning

Terry Bradshaw isn’t one to mince words and he certainly didn’t do any of that while speaking about Aaron Rodgers on Sunday morning. The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned FOX analyst had a blunt message for the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. Rodgers is out this weekend due to a...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Why Florida coach Dan Mullen fired Todd Grantham and John Hevesy

GAINESVILLE — Florida’s indefensible and inexplicable loss at South Carolina changed everything for Gators coach Dan Mullen. The idea of losing some of his trusted assistants was weighing on him before the game. After watching his team get crushed by a middling SEC East team led by a first-year coach and third-string quarterback, firing defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy became inevitable.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Frank Gore Jr. puts on a show as stand-in QB

A somewhat surprising name popped up at quarterback for Southern Miss on Friday night, albeit a familiar one. The 1-9 Golden Eagles released a depth chart without any quarterbacks for Friday’s game against Louisiana Tech, and instead rotated in various non-quarterbacks throughout the game. One of those who got the nod was Frank Gore Jr., a running back and the son of NFL icon Frank Gore.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Did a Vikings rookie just made a dangerous mistake when it comes to the Packers?

Minnesota Vikings rookie S Camryn Bynum has been making a name for himself over the past month as an opportunity for extra playing time was presented to him. With Harrison Smith placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list and injuries ravishing the rest of the defensive backs room for the Vikings, the rookie was flung into action starting each of the last two games for Minnesota. With 12 total tackles in his first start against the Ravens and then another 6 tackles plus his first career sack last week against the Chargers, Bynum has been turning heads of late.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
crescentcitysports.com

Former NFL head coach with Louisiana ties might be answer for LSU

The LSU football head coaching search has dominated sports conversation recently. Everyone has an opinion and some have an “inside source.” Lots of names have been bantered about, but one surprise is that not many coaches with an NFL background have popped up as a real prospect. Bill O’Brien, the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy