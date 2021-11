Learning their lesson from a home loss to the Broncos two weeks ago, the Cowboys didn’t look past the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday – winning by 40 to set up a meeting of conference contenders at Kansas City this week. Their win against the Falcons was led by a defense that still hasn’t quite received the credit it deserves under DC Dan Quinn, though a strong effort against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs would change this heading into Thanksgiving.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO