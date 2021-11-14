ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington defensive end Chase Young leaves game with knee injury

By Bryan Manning
 6 days ago
It’s been a tough season for the Washington Football Team on the injury front. Now, Washington’s injury luck could be even worse as second-year defensive end Chase Young went down in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers with a leg injury.

Washington brought out the medical cart for Young, but he waved it off.

Not long after Young entered the locker room, Washington’s official Twitter account confirmed it was a knee injury, and Young was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

This is a brutal blow for Washington’s defense, which was playing exceptionally well in the first half. At the time of Young’s injury, Washington led 13-0 and had intercepted Tom Brady twice.

We will keep you posted on any updates on the severity of Young’s injury.

