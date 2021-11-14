Week 12 SEC Power Rankings: LSU falls, Mississippi State rises
The SEC has become more and more confusing as the season has gone on.
Auburn choked in the most humiliating way possible, giving up a 28-3 lead to Mississippi State, losing 43-34. 33 Unanswered points from the Bulldogs.
LSU almost defeated No. 25 Arkansas with backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier at the helm, but the Tigers couldn’t get it done.
South Carolina had their winning streak snapped by Missouri, and Kentucky had their losing streak broken with a win over Vanderbilt, the team anyone wants to play to get some things going back in the right direction.
Here are the new SEC Power Rankings after week 11.
14
Vanderbilt
13
South Carolina
12
Florida
11
LSU
10
Auburn
Auburn had an Atlanta Falcons moment and lost to Mississippi State after having a 28-3 lead.
9
Missouri
8
7
Mississippi State
Mississippi State and Will Rogers defeated Auburn, finishing the game on a 40-6 run.
6
Arkansas
5
Kentucky
Kentucky beat Vanderbilt.
4
Texas A&M
3
Alabama
2
Ole Miss
1
Georgia
Georgia cruised past Tennessee.
Do you agree with Lance’s power rankings?
