Week 12 SEC Power Rankings: LSU falls, Mississippi State rises

The SEC has become more and more confusing as the season has gone on.

Auburn choked in the most humiliating way possible, giving up a 28-3 lead to Mississippi State, losing 43-34. 33 Unanswered points from the Bulldogs.

LSU almost defeated No. 25 Arkansas with backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier at the helm, but the Tigers couldn’t get it done.

South Carolina had their winning streak snapped by Missouri, and Kentucky had their losing streak broken with a win over Vanderbilt, the team anyone wants to play to get some things going back in the right direction.

Here are the new SEC Power Rankings after week 11.

14

Vanderbilt

13

South Carolina

12

Florida

11

LSU

10

Auburn

Auburn had an Atlanta Falcons moment and lost to Mississippi State after having a 28-3 lead.

9

Missouri

8

7

Mississippi State

Mississippi State and Will Rogers defeated Auburn, finishing the game on a 40-6 run.

6

Arkansas

5

Kentucky

Kentucky beat Vanderbilt.

4

Texas A&M

3

Alabama

2

Ole Miss

1

Georgia

Georgia cruised past Tennessee.

Do you agree with Lance’s power rankings?

