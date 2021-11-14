ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Week 12 SEC Power Rankings: LSU falls, Mississippi State rises

By Lance Dawe
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39OJOw_0cwWimS700

The SEC has become more and more confusing as the season has gone on.

Auburn choked in the most humiliating way possible, giving up a 28-3 lead to Mississippi State, losing 43-34. 33 Unanswered points from the Bulldogs.

LSU almost defeated No. 25 Arkansas with backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier at the helm, but the Tigers couldn’t get it done.

South Carolina had their winning streak snapped by Missouri, and Kentucky had their losing streak broken with a win over Vanderbilt, the team anyone wants to play to get some things going back in the right direction.

Here are the new SEC Power Rankings after week 11.

14

Vanderbilt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGRz2_0cwWimS700
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

13

South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XT6XO_0cwWimS700
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

12

Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F8KAI_0cwWimS700
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

11

LSU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i8reu_0cwWimS700
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

10

Auburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0teiv2_0cwWimS700
Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Auburn had an Atlanta Falcons moment and lost to Mississippi State after having a 28-3 lead.

9

Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16oxw1_0cwWimS700
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NpP9I_0cwWimS700
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

7

Mississippi State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iqbzz_0cwWimS700
Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mississippi State and Will Rogers defeated Auburn, finishing the game on a 40-6 run.

6

Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vm71n_0cwWimS700
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

5

Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03AnCT_0cwWimS700
Oct 2, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jordan Wright (15) celebrates near the end of the game against the Florida Gators at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky beat Vanderbilt.

4

Texas A&M

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hRmbZ_0cwWimS700
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

3

Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lchoj_0cwWimS700
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

2

Ole Miss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ti0c_0cwWimS700
Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

1

Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GROxq_0cwWimS700
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Georgia cruised past Tennessee.

Do you agree with Lance’s power rankings?

