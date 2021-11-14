ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Odell Beckham Jr.'s jersey number was a holdup in talks with Rams

By Cameron DaSilva
 6 days ago
The Rams still haven’t officially announced Odell Beckham Jr.’s jersey number, even though he was spotted wearing No. 3 in his first practice with the team on Saturday. John Wolford is currently wearing his old number, 13, and Wolford has already changed his number from 9 to 3 to 13 this year.

According to Adam Schefter, Beckham’s jersey number was one of the only holdups before he signed with the Rams.

One of the only holdups, according to sources, came when the sides discussed which jersey number Beckham would wear. Beckham discussed wearing Nos. 1, 3 and 13, but there were issues with each.

No. 1 was recently worn by DeSean Jackson and isn’t currently occupied. Cam Akers plans to switch from No. 23 to 3 next year, “and Beckham and the Rams would like their relationship to go beyond this year,” Schefter wrote. Wolford is wearing 13, so Beckham agreed to wear No. 3 this season before switching to 13 if he re-signs with the Rams in 2022.

Akers’ tweet on Saturday seems to suggest Beckham will indeed only wear 3 temporarily.

Schefter added that the Rams plan to try to re-sign both Beckham and Von Miller in the offseason as both players are only on one-year deals.

