BREAKING: Washington Stars Terry McLaurin, Chase Young Injured Vs. Bucs; Young Out For Year?

By Cole Thompson
 6 days ago

Should the Washington Football Team find a way to defeat the Super Bowl defending champions, they could be doing so without two of its star players.

Defensive end Chase Young is now out with a knee injury. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin was questionable to return with a collarbone injury but is indeed back.

Young needed to be helped off the field following a 3-yard catch from Leonard Fournette from Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. The cart was initially called out, but the defensive end was able to walk off on his own pressure.

Prior to the injury, Young recorded one tackle and three QB pressures.

Per NFL Network, Young may have a season-ending knee injury.

McLaurin landed awkwardly on his shoulder on third down and headed to the locker room early.

WashingtonSI will continue to keep you up to date with the status of McLaurin. Currently, WFT is leading 13-3 following the closing minutes of the second quarter.

WFT grabbed two early interceptions against Brady. On both drives, the balls landed right in the hands of the Football Team's defenders. The first one came by cornerback William Jackson III. WFT would capitalize by settling for a 28-yard field goal from Joey Slye to make it 6-0.

One drive later, Brady tried to find Mike Evans, but the ball was well behind the receiver, landing in the hands of safety Bobby McCain. Ten plays and 48 yards later, Washington would score its first touchdown as quarterback Taylor Heinicke connected with wide receiver DeAndre Carter for the 20-yard score.

Brady so far has gone 6 of 13 for 54 yards. Heinicke continues to keep drives trending in the right direction, going 12 of 14 for 121 yards and the score.

Washington will begin on offense to start the second half. They will play on without Young.

