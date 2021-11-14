ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Georgia Stays Atop AP Poll

By Evan Crowell
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2fbm_0cwWhxx500

One of the only common threads in the polls this season has been that Georgia is the No. 1 team in college football.

The Associated Press released their top-25 poll following week eleven. Despite them holding no real weight at this point in the season with the College Football Playoff rankings holding more relevance, Georgia has been the unanimous No. 1 team in college for most of the season.

Georgia defeated Tennessee on Saturday, sweeping SEC regular-season play for the first time since 1982. They have two games against Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech before eventually heading to the SEC Championship Game.

They have been forced to alter their identity several times this year, as the injury bug is a constant problem for Georgia in 2021. The team has done a great job of adapting to difficult circumstances and finding solutions to complex problems.

Head coach Kirby Smart preached all offseason that adversity would hit and how they responded would define their season. The Bulldogs of the past would likely have hit a wall at some point, but they have pushed through and managed to become one of the elite programs in America.

1-Georgia

2-Alabama

3-Cincinnati

4-Oregon

5-OhioSt

6-NotreDame

7-MichSt

8-Michigan

9-OklaSt

10-OleMiss

11-Baylor

12-OU

13-Wake

14-BYU

15-UTSA

16-A&M

17-Houston

18-Iowa

19-Wisconsin

20-Pitt

21-Arkansas

22-Louisiana

23-SanDiegoSt

24-Utah

25-NCSt

You May Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments / 1

Related
Field Level Media

AP Top 25 Poll: Oregon leaps Ohio State for No. 5

Georgia remained a unanimous No. 1 for the fifth straight week, No. 3 Alabama gained ground on No. 2 Cincinnati and No. 5 Oregon leapfrogged Ohio State in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday. The Bulldogs (9-0) captured all 63 first-place votes following Saturday’s 43-6 thumping of Missouri.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
rolling out

Deion Sanders reportedly interviewed to leave HBCU for Power 5 program

Coach Prime could be on his way out of historically Black colleges and universities. On Nov. 9, The Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported Deion Sanders is “in the mix” to become the next head coach at TCU, a Power 5 program under the Big 12 Conference. He interviewed for the job on Nov. 8, according to the report. The Power 5 conferences consist of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. The source noted to the Texas outlet while the Jackson State coach is in the running, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll get the job or even if he’s a “leading candidate at this point.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
ClutchPoints

Herschel Walker’s net worth in 2021

Herschel Walker is a two-time Pro Bowler and former NFL running back. He recently announced his candidacy for a United States Senate seat in Georgia, running as a Republican and receiving the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Now, let’s take a look into Herschel Walker’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Ap Poll#American Football#Atop Ap#The Associated Press#Sec#Charleston Southern#Facebook Bulldogmaven
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy