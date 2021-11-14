ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamal Agnew gets Jags on the board with longest WR rush in franchise history

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a terrible start Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts and found themselves down 17-0 after just a few drives. With the offense struggling, they decided to get creative and put Jamal Agnew in the backfield — and it turned out to be the best decision of the day.

After taking a handoff from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Agnew ran to the left of the formation and used his blazing speed to turn in a 66-yard rush for a touchdown. Unfortunately, the extra-point attempt afterward was missed, but the Jags at least got on the board and moved the score to 17-6.

Agnew made history with his touchdown as it marked the longest rush by a receiver in franchise history. It also was the longest rush by a receiver in the NFL since 2016, when Tyreek Hill was able to turn in a long rush, too.

Since the touchdown neither team has been able to score and the defenses have seemingly settled down. However, if the Jags can continue to be creative with Agnew, maybe they can change that trend sooner than later.

